Our Burning Planet; the Wild Coast Seismic Survey.

Guest: Daily Maverick Journalist Tembile Sgqolane to discuss the controversial Shell Seismic Study.

Marine activists in the Eastern Cape have voiced their anger after Shell announced that it will start a three-dimensional seismic survey in search of oil and gas deposits from Morgan Bay to Port St Johns starting on December

Shell has appointed Shearwater GeoServices to conduct the survey, which will last from four to five months and cover 6,011km² of ocean surface. The survey area is located more than 20km from the coast, with its closest point in water depths ranging between 700m and 3km.