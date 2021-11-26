John Maytham Book Review

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
John Maytham Book Review

John Maytham Book Review

26 November 2021 5:17 PM

John's bookshelf  this week: 


Fiction 
The Book of Magic Alice Hoffman
Silverview; John le Carre 
Before and Laughter; A life changing book Jimmy Carr
Non Fiction 
The Storyteller Tales of Life and Music; Dave Grohl 


Deputy President David Mabuza

9 December 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

COVID OMICRON

9 December 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Dr. Jeremy Nel is the Head of the Infectious Diseases Division at Wits University. He brings insights into the current COVID OMICON variant, the increased speed of the spread of the virus, the mutation consideration that must be understood in understanding the importance of vaccination and the results of the study of the new Pfizer 3 shot vaccination success on the variant

New Zealand's ban on cigarette sales

9 December 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Ophthalmologist and health care leader Dr Kgosi Letlape 

A Tragic Rhino Poaching Incident on Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve

9 December 2021 3:47 PM

Guest:  Johan van Schalkwyk | Marketing Manager at Aquila Private Game Reserve

Western Cape Traffic Camera Average Speed over Distance

9 December 2021 3:42 PM

Guest: The Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works Spokesperson Jandre Bekker 

Section 25 Amendment

8 December 2021 5:38 PM

Guest: Asanda Ngoasheng Political Analyst

South African Airways (SAA) and CemAir announced the signing of an interline agreement on Tuesday.

8 December 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Miles van der Molen | CEO at CemAir

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi briefs the media on latest NPA developments

8 December 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan | journalist  at Business Day and Financial Mail

Home alcohol delivery; risk, benefit and control

8 December 2021 4:11 PM

Guest: Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit  at South African Medical Research Council

Vaccine Rollout: Three Government mistakes

8 December 2021 3:58 PM

Guest:  Prof Jeremy Seekings | Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

9 December 2021 8:57 PM

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa to establish COVID-19 lab

9 December 2021 8:40 PM

US 'best place' to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

9 December 2021 8:13 PM

