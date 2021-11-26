Elinor Speirs to feature at Jazz & Classical Encounters 2021 Vol 3 at Spier Wine Farm

Guest:Violinist Elinor Speirs brings her unique violin talent and charisma in to The Cape Talk studio to give John a sneak peak to the creative performance that you can expect at The 2021 Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival Vol 3.

There is something amazing that happens when cultures converge. There is surprise and enchantment, chaos and dispute, but in the end, there is always something new. That is where violinist Elinor Speirs likes to set up residence - at the cusp of the conversation.

The progeny of a viking and a celt, raised at the southern tip of Africa with ashkenazi jewish heritage, it was almost inevitable that Elinor would flee the constraints of the orchestra and join the fire and dance of improvised music. Versatility and flair for style have ensured her place in musical genres across the board.