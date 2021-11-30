Some election posters still up?

Guest: Alderman Eddie Andrews, who's also the deputy mayor and the Mayco member responsible for Spatial Planning and Environment
Keymanthri Moodley examines how effective would a vaccination mandate be at this late stage and what should one look like if and when it’s put in place.
Keymanthri Moodley is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law, Faculty of Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University. In 2017, she was appointed as Adjunct Professor in the Department of Social Medicine, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, USA. Keymanthri is a specialist family physician, bioethicist and has served as a Principal Investigator on clinical trials.
Guest: Brandon de Kock BrandMapp Director of Storytelling
A whopping 76% of middle-class-and-up South African adults drink alcohol. Wine has always been the drink consumed by the largest number of adults, but over the past four years, gin has taken over second spot on the drinking podium.
Guest: Prof Ken Findlay | Research Chair: Oceans Economy at CPUT
What is a seismic survey? Is this one unusual? What are the effects of marine acoustic seismic surveys? How dangerous is this survey?
Ken Findlay is The Research Chair of The Oceans Economy, Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The planned seismic survey off South Africa’s Wild Coast by energy company Shell has unleashed public outrage in the country and beyond.
The survey’s aim is to search for oil and gas deposits. Environmental and human rights organizations and fishing communities are trying to block the move in court.
