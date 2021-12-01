How I Took Back My Power

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to the owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach, Theresa Beukes. 11 December 2021 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to correspondent Jeff Ayliffe for an update on outdoor activities in Cape Town. 11 December 2021 11:07 AM
Nothing to do this Saturday? Sara-Jayne King has some ideas Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 December 2021 8:46 AM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
'Booster shots likely available by mid-January' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 10 December 2021 11:39 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
How I Took Back My Power

How I Took Back My Power

1 December 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Nompumelelo Runji speaks to John about her inspirational biography 'How I Took Back My Power'.
As a respected political analyst, Nompumelelo is a widely admired successful black professional woman. Yet, like many, she privately battled personal demons. 
Her biography expresses her journey through trauma, mental health obstacles and ultimately to the place of personal power that she finds herself in today. 
Dealing with the topical issue of trauma and mental health, Nompumelelo's inspirational story resonates deeply. 


Vaccine Mandate: late or never?

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

Keymanthri Moodley examines how effective would a vaccination mandate be at this late stage and what should one look like if and when it’s put in place.

Keymanthri Moodley is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law, Faculty of Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University. In 2017, she was appointed as Adjunct Professor in the Department of Social Medicine, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, USA. Keymanthri is a specialist family physician, bioethicist and has served as a Principal Investigator on clinical trials.

Study shows that gin is more popular than beer!

10 December 2021 7:04 PM

Guest:  Brandon de Kock BrandMapp Director of Storytelling

A whopping 76% of middle-class-and-up South African adults drink alcohol. Wine has always been the drink consumed by the largest number of adults, but over the past four years, gin has taken over second spot on the drinking podium.

Ayanda Sikade's new album 'Umakhulu'

10 December 2021 6:09 PM

Guest: Ayanda Sikade 

Plettenberg Bay may become South Africa's most popular 'suburb'

10 December 2021 4:49 PM

Guest: Samuel Seef

Alan Winde weekly COVID update

10 December 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Shell in context: Understand the Seismic Survey

10 December 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Prof Ken  Findlay | Research Chair: Oceans Economy at CPUT

What is a seismic survey? Is this one unusual? What are the effects of marine acoustic seismic surveys? How dangerous is this survey?

Ken Findlay is The Research Chair of The Oceans Economy, Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The planned seismic survey off South Africa’s Wild Coast by energy company Shell has unleashed public outrage in the country and beyond. 

The survey’s aim is to search for oil and gas deposits. Environmental and human rights organizations and fishing communities are trying to block the move in court.

The Burning Planet: Mercury in water after system upgrade in Kliptown

10 December 2021 3:53 PM

Guest: Daily Maverick Journalist, Julia Evans

Rhino Poaching: Update after incident on Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve

10 December 2021 3:45 PM

Guest: Johan van Schalkwyk | Marketing Manager at Aquila Private Game Reserve

Octopuses, crabs, and lobsters will be recognized as 'sentient beings' in UK

10 December 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Dr Jonathan Birch.

Deputy President David Mabuza

9 December 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant

Local

[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Ekurhuleni Metro announces mayoral committee following coalition agreements

11 December 2021 6:13 PM

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

11 December 2021 4:27 PM

Team probing death of Bhisho pupil who took her own life conclude prelim report

11 December 2021 4:10 PM

