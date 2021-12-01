How did South Africans respond to The President's Sunday plea to vaccinate?

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Matthew Mole and Zolani Mahola, The One Who Sings, join the exciting line-up of outdoor, summer concerts in the garden, Sun-Set@Baxter
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
The new mayoral committee member for water and waste, Zahid Badroodien brings an update on the City's work to progressively achieve full compliance with the Environment Department’s requirements and oversight reports were provided to local subcouncils each month.
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: Bonakele Dlova
Zain is joined by Bonakele Ndlova is the attorney that represents the occupiers of Communicare Properties.
Assertions by tenants who have for years disputed housing company Communicare’s ownership of properties may be closer to clarification. This after the Land Claims Court instructed the Deeds Office to provide all the documents related to Communicare’s ownership of selected properties.
Guest: Kerry Mauchline, Schafer spokesperson
Kerry Mauchline is the Spokesperson to Western Cape Minister of Education at Western Cape Government. As schools close down for the holiday season, school premises are put at risk in a number of areas in the Western Cape.
Guest: Elian Wiener | Founder at Wealthwoke.com
Elian Wiener is a certified Level 1 Padel Coach and the voice of 'Epic Padel' - the company has brought the sport to Cape Town.
Guest: Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist
This is the last weekly update from The Daily Maverick's 'Our Burning Planet' for 2021 and Environment journalist Tony Carnie draws attention to the scary reality that barely a month after several Durban beaches were re-opened to tourists and locals, the UPL farm chemicals giant is hoping to dump even more poisonous pesticides into the sea – in an apparent bid to save money on land-based disposal costs.
Guest: Angus McKenzie | Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Bonteheuwel Ward Counselor Angus McKenzie brings good news and stories of upliftment out of Ward 50.
Guest: Tim Theron
The Lead Actor and Producer of Klein Karoo 2, Tim Theron, brings the film's exciting launch to Cape Talk listeners.
Klein Karoo had a powerful impact on the South African audience and has been described as a film 'that made everyone believe in hope after disappointment!'
Guest: Yasmin Sooka | Former Commissioner at The Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Human Rights Lawyer.
The Day of Reconciliation is a public holiday that many South Africans reflect upon with skepticism.