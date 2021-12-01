Why we are nostalgic about music we listened to when we were young

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School
Today at 09:15
What are South Africa's most dangerous roads?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 09:45
Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:05
The History of Migrant Labour
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masa Sono
Today at 10:30
Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank
Today at 11:05
How much household debt is going towards educating our children?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Sebastian Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors
Latest Local
Discovery Health releases first omicron data on variant's impact in SA Dr Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO, speaks to Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings. 15 December 2021 7:47 AM
'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham. 15 December 2021 6:37 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all Local
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of 'RAF Practitioner's Guide' weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can't afford it, can't afford to not have it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Why we are nostalgic about music we listened to when we were young

Why we are nostalgic about music we listened to when we were young

1 December 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Dr Kelly Jakubowski

If you are wondering why you are nostalgic about music you listened to when you were young, a recent study by academics at the University of Durham in England might have the answer.
They found that music is closely linked with  both autobiographic memory and emotion, and particularly with positive emotional memories that have social themes.
Also, that this music-related reminiscence bump peaked at around the age of 14 with songs popular when participants  in the study were at this age evoking the most memories overall.


Who owns the night sky?

14 December 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Alok Jha is a science correspondent for The Economist

Two Pfizer jabs may offer 70% protection against being hospitalized with OMICRON

14 December 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Dr Ryan Noach | CEO  at Discovery Health 

COVID Controls: The science behind the lockdown restrictions

14 December 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Dr Francois Venter 

6DOT50 'Digital Rands' - An alternative to banking and a form of social support

14 December 2021 5:07 PM

Guest:Warren Venter | CEO of 6DOT50

The risk of banks freezing the accounts of Zimbabweans due to the Exemption Permit announcements have caused a great deal of distress for many Zimbabwean residents. 6DOT50 CEO Warren Venter feels that Digital Money provides an important safety net for those in such a vulnerable position and that this situation is a testament to its value.
 6DOT50  is a transactional services platform offering an alternative to banking. It is not regulated as a bank and, as a result, it offers anyone with a mobile number a free 6DOT50 Account. 
As an alternative to banking,  6DOT50 provides an on-ramp from cash to digital cash and an off-ramp from cryptocurrency to a stable measure of value making cash and crypto as acceptable as bank card payments.

The state of SAPS must be seen as a national emergency

14 December 2021 4:58 PM

The Daily Maverick Journalist Marianne 

The Basic Income Grant Report: Basic income can be safely implemented

14 December 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Prof Alex Van Den Heever |  Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies 

The case against a vaccine pass system

14 December 2021 4:24 PM

James Myburgh is The Editor at Politicsweb explains his argument against the value of a vaccine passbook. 
James feels that vaccine passes must not be imposed on South Africans:
● A scientific void
● Consensus is the key to success
● It doesn't take natural immunity into account
● It infringes on people's rights
● Onerous costs and responsibilities

The annual Minstrel carnival has been cancelled again

14 December 2021 4:11 PM

The Coronavirus has cancelled the Kaapse Klopse Karnival for a second year running. The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino joins John to reflect on the difficult decision. 
The Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade was planned for 16 June but due to heightened fears around the third wave, the annual minstrel extravaganza has been called off. The cancellation comes following an initial postponement from 2 January to 16 June.
About 100 000 people attend the street parade annually.
The Kaapse Klopse (or simply Klopse) is a Cape coloured minstrel festival that takes place annually on 2 January in Cape Town, South Africa. It is also referred to as Tweede Nuwe jaar (Second New Year). As many as 13,000 minstrels take to the streets garbed in bright colours, either carrying colourful umbrellas or playing an array of musical instruments. The minstrels are self-organised into klopse ("clubs" in Kaapse Afrikaans, but more accurately translated as troupes in English). The custom has been preserved since the mid-19th century.

Harry Potter's first book has sold at auction for $471,000. Where is our first South African copy hiding?

13 December 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Rare book Expert, Paul Mills, speculates with John; where might the first edition of South Africa's first Harry Potter book be found?
A first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first book in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, has sold at auction for $471,000.

Russia Ukraine Tensions

13 December 2021 5:42 PM

Guest: Oleksiy Melnyk

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

Business Local

'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again

Local

South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries

Local Lifestyle World Politics

