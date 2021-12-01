The Court application to block Shell's Wild Coast seismic survey

Guest: Melissa Groenink - Program Manager for Defending Rights at Natural Justice
Guest:Warren Venter | CEO of 6DOT50
The risk of banks freezing the accounts of Zimbabweans due to the Exemption Permit announcements have caused a great deal of distress for many Zimbabwean residents. 6DOT50 CEO Warren Venter feels that Digital Money provides an important safety net for those in such a vulnerable position and that this situation is a testament to its value.
6DOT50 is a transactional services platform offering an alternative to banking. It is not regulated as a bank and, as a result, it offers anyone with a mobile number a free 6DOT50 Account.
As an alternative to banking, 6DOT50 provides an on-ramp from cash to digital cash and an off-ramp from cryptocurrency to a stable measure of value making cash and crypto as acceptable as bank card payments.
The Daily Maverick Journalist Marianne Thamm explains that the dire reality of the state of The South African Police Force must be responded to as a national emergency.
James Myburgh is The Editor at Politicsweb explains his argument against the value of a vaccine passbook.
James feels that vaccine passes must not be imposed on South Africans:
● A scientific void
● Consensus is the key to success
● It doesn't take natural immunity into account
● It infringes on people's rights
● Onerous costs and responsibilities
The Coronavirus has cancelled the Kaapse Klopse Karnival for a second year running. The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino joins John to reflect on the difficult decision.
The Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parade was planned for 16 June but due to heightened fears around the third wave, the annual minstrel extravaganza has been called off. The cancellation comes following an initial postponement from 2 January to 16 June.
About 100 000 people attend the street parade annually.
The Kaapse Klopse (or simply Klopse) is a Cape coloured minstrel festival that takes place annually on 2 January in Cape Town, South Africa. It is also referred to as Tweede Nuwe jaar (Second New Year). As many as 13,000 minstrels take to the streets garbed in bright colours, either carrying colourful umbrellas or playing an array of musical instruments. The minstrels are self-organised into klopse ("clubs" in Kaapse Afrikaans, but more accurately translated as troupes in English). The custom has been preserved since the mid-19th century.
Guest: Rare book Expert, Paul Mills, speculates with John; where might the first edition of South Africa's first Harry Potter book be found?
A first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first book in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, has sold at auction for $471,000.
