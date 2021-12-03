Is it safe to vaccinate young children?

Guest: Pediatrician Dr. Jonda Kerner
Guest: Tim Theron
The Lead Actor and Producer of Klein Karoo 2, Tim Theron, brings the film's exciting launch to Cape Talk listeners.
Klein Karoo had a powerful impact on the South African audience and has been described as a film 'that made everyone believe in hope after disappointment!'
Guest: Yasmin Sooka | Former Commissioner at The Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Human Rights Lawyer.
The Day of Reconciliation is a public holiday that many South Africans reflect upon with skepticism.
Guest: Wayne Le Roux | Metro Police Chief at City of Cape Town
Metro police chief Wayne le Roux will discuss the Metro Police holiday strategy
Guest: Jan Vermeulin
Zain is joined by Jan Vermeulin MyBroadband Editor and Investigative journalist.
Eskom’s net profit after tax for the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year is up 4,178% over the same period last year.
Guest: David Frost | CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
David Frost is CEO of Southern Africa Tourism Services Association - SATSA. He engages with the good news that South Africa has been removed from the British red list.
Guest: Jean Purdon
Jean Purdon is a qualified and experienced Marine Mammal / Cetacean Observers (MMOs) and Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) Operator, the two critical studies that define a 'seismic survey'.
Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin John Brandt brings a COVID update
Guest: Cathy Park Kelly
Author Cathy Park Kelly brings the story of the personal journey that brought her autobiography 'Boiling a frog slowly; A memoir of a love gone wrong' to life.
Guest: Dr David Harrison | CEO at DG Murray Trust CEO and national lead for demand acceleration for the vaccination programme
Dr. David Harrison and John discuss the complex and ongoing vaccine hesitancy.
The Omicron variant highlights the unpredictability and resilience of the COVID Virus and the dangers of its mutation, and it also places a sharp spotlight on the complexity of the ongoing vaccine hesitancy amongst South Africans.
Guest: Pieter Du Toit
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole was unlawful - and ordered that he should return to jail.