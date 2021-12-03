NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Jenine Jellars: Why am I being forced into a quarantine hotel if I have a house in Nairobi?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Janine Jellars
Clayson Monyela
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
'I vow not to give up in fight against SANDF’s 25m swim requirements'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Strike Dzumba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
While people wait for govt homes, allow them to build decent ones while they wait
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Adams - Founder at The ShackBuilder
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
JOHN FAUL: CAN YOU DEFEND ARE CAT FROM OTHER CATS?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Latest Local
Cable fault plunges Camps Bay to Woodstock into darkness on Monday evening A high tension cable fault has reportedly plunged the entire Atlantic Seaboard and CBD into darkness. 20 December 2021 8:41 PM
Only use extreme lockdown rules if SA hospitals get overwhelmed - De Oliveira Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to health expert and virus hunter Professor Tulio De Oliveira. 20 December 2021 6:53 PM
Asihambe! This cool granny is inspiring others to live healthier, happier lives Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to Makheni Zonneveld. 20 December 2021 3:52 PM
View all Local
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means. 20 December 2021 2:29 PM
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith. 20 December 2021 9:25 AM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
View all Politics
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights. 20 December 2021 6:48 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office

NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office

3 December 2021 4:29 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist


More episodes from Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Heritage Bread

20 December 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Anna Trapido | Food Critic 

Food anthropologist Anna Trapido has written a delightful Daily Maverick article about the shape and size of bread in South Africa's various cultures.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) Meeting

20 December 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)

The world-renowned bioinformatician Prof. Tulio de Oliveira explains considerations that must inform the The NCCC meeting this week, what the updated data reveals and how this can and how should inform policy decision making going forward. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's Urgent 'return to jail' appeal

20 December 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Expert legal journalist, Karyn Maughan,  discusses the prospects of Former President Jacob Zuma's argument for leave to appeal Judge Elias Matojane’s ruling that he returns to prison.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first locally-produced antigen test for Covid 19

20 December 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Ashley Uys | Managing director at Medical Diagnostech

The first locally-produced antigen test for Covid recently received approval and is being manufactured here in Cape Town by a company called Medical Diagnostics. Founder and CEO Ashley Uys from Belhar says they are up to 50 percent cheaper than the cheapest product being used by medical professionals. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Duduzane launches political career

20 December 2021 4:43 PM

Guest: Prof. Bheki Mngomezulu

Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma may have his sights set on being the next president of the ANC. He was recently elected unopposed as ANC branch chairperson of Ward 11 in Newlands East in Durban. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu joins me on the line now to discuss this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MAC Advice: COVID tracing and quarantines no longer necessary

20 December 2021 4:40 PM

Guest: Mr. Doctor Tshwale

John is joined by Mr. Doctor Tshwale, the Spokesperson to The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla. 



Advice from The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) COVID 1

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The FIFA Online Summit

20 December 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

The Daily Maverick sports editor, Craig Ray, brings listeners up to date about the FIFA online summit that is happening, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical aid will no longer pay for vitamin supplementation for COVID patients

20 December 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Philip De Wet

Associate Editor at Business Insider, Philip de Wet, explains that doctors in South Africa are still prescribing supplements such as zinc and vitamin D for Covid-19 patients, but increasingly, medical aids aren't paying for them. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zolani Mahola: 'The One Who Sings' at The outdoor summer concerts in the garden Sun-Set@Baxter

17 December 2021 6:09 PM

Matthew Mole and Zolani Mahola, The One Who Sings, join the exciting line-up of outdoor, summer concerts in the garden, Sun-Set@Baxter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water and Waste: Zahid Badroodien brings an update

17 December 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town

The new mayoral committee member for water and waste, Zahid Badroodien brings an update on the City's work to progressively achieve full compliance with the Environment Department’s requirements and oversight reports were provided to local subcouncils each month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor explains what caused Monday night's CBD power outage

Tracing and quarantining contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary - MAC

Local Politics

Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Witnesses supporting Magopeni blame technical television team for error

21 December 2021 7:59 AM

Santaco welcomes COVID relief funds for taxi operators

21 December 2021 7:44 AM

Magistrate in Deokaran case says Mkhize's media statement holds no weight

21 December 2021 7:32 AM

