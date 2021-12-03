Book Review with John Maytham

John's bookshelf this week:
China Room Sunjeev Sahota
The Dark Hours Michael Connelly
Belonging The Autobiography Alun Wyn Jones
Forever Young A Memoir Hayley Wills
Guest: Anna Trapido | Food Critic
Food anthropologist Anna Trapido has written a delightful Daily Maverick article about the shape and size of bread in South Africa's various cultures.
Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
The world-renowned bioinformatician Prof. Tulio de Oliveira explains considerations that must inform the The NCCC meeting this week, what the updated data reveals and how this can and how should inform policy decision making going forward.
Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Expert legal journalist, Karyn Maughan, discusses the prospects of Former President Jacob Zuma's argument for leave to appeal Judge Elias Matojane’s ruling that he returns to prison.
Guest: Ashley Uys | Managing director at Medical Diagnostech
The first locally-produced antigen test for Covid recently received approval and is being manufactured here in Cape Town by a company called Medical Diagnostics. Founder and CEO Ashley Uys from Belhar says they are up to 50 percent cheaper than the cheapest product being used by medical professionals.
Guest: Prof. Bheki Mngomezulu
Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma may have his sights set on being the next president of the ANC. He was recently elected unopposed as ANC branch chairperson of Ward 11 in Newlands East in Durban. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu joins me on the line now to discuss this.
Guest: Mr. Doctor Tshwale
John is joined by Mr. Doctor Tshwale, the Spokesperson to The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla.
Advice from The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) COVID 1
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
The Daily Maverick sports editor, Craig Ray, brings listeners up to date about the FIFA online summit that is happening,
Guest: Philip De Wet
Associate Editor at Business Insider, Philip de Wet, explains that doctors in South Africa are still prescribing supplements such as zinc and vitamin D for Covid-19 patients, but increasingly, medical aids aren't paying for them.
Matthew Mole and Zolani Mahola, The One Who Sings, join the exciting line-up of outdoor, summer concerts in the garden, Sun-Set@Baxter
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
The new mayoral committee member for water and waste, Zahid Badroodien brings an update on the City's work to progressively achieve full compliance with the Environment Department’s requirements and oversight reports were provided to local subcouncils each month.