Gemma Griffiths introduces a new album 'A girl from Harare' with 'Ava'.

Today at 08:45
Seal Team - meet local writer/director Greig Camerson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
greig cameron
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Gemma Griffiths introduces a new album 'A girl from Harare' with 'Ava'.

Gemma Griffiths introduces a new album 'A girl from Harare' with 'Ava'.

3 December 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: singer and songwriter, Gemma Griffiths 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Zolani Mahola: 'The One Who Sings' at The outdoor summer concerts in the garden Sun-Set@Baxter

17 December 2021 6:09 PM

Matthew Mole and Zolani Mahola, The One Who Sings, join the exciting line-up of outdoor, summer concerts in the garden, Sun-Set@Baxter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water and Waste: Zahid Badroodien brings an update

17 December 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town

The new mayoral committee member for water and waste, Zahid Badroodien brings an update on the City's work to progressively achieve full compliance with the Environment Department’s requirements and oversight reports were provided to local subcouncils each month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alan Winde weekly COVID update

17 December 2021 5:53 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Communicare property ownership closer after Land Claims Court order

17 December 2021 4:58 PM

Guest: Bonakele Dlova

Zain is joined by Bonakele Ndlova is the attorney that represents the occupiers of Communicare Properties.   
 Assertions by tenants who have for years disputed housing company Communicare’s ownership of properties may be closer to clarification. This after the Land Claims Court instructed the Deeds Office to provide all the documents related to Communicare’s ownership of selected properties.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lets work together to protect schools from being vandalized during the holidays!

17 December 2021 4:45 PM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline, Schafer spokesperson

Kerry Mauchline is the Spokesperson to Western Cape Minister of Education at Western Cape Government. As schools close down for the holiday season, school premises are put at risk in a number of areas in the Western Cape.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epic Padel - get into the game!

17 December 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Elian Wiener | Founder at Wealthwoke.com

Elian Wiener is a certified Level 1 Padel Coach and the voice of 'Epic Padel' -  the company has brought the sport to Cape Town. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Our Burning Planet: Outrage over UPL plan to dump more toxic waste into Durban’s sea

17 December 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist

This is the last weekly update from The Daily Maverick's 'Our Burning Planet' for 2021 and Environment journalist Tony Carnie draws attention to the scary reality that barely a month after several Durban beaches were re-opened to tourists and locals, the UPL farm chemicals giant is hoping to dump even more poisonous pesticides into the sea – in an apparent bid to save money on land-based disposal costs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Positive Stories from Bonteheuwel

17 December 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Angus McKenzie | Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town

Bonteheuwel Ward Counselor Angus McKenzie brings good news and stories of upliftment out of Ward 50.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Release of Klein Karoo 2

16 December 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Tim Theron

The Lead Actor and Producer of Klein Karoo 2, Tim Theron, brings the  film's exciting launch to Cape Talk listeners. 
Klein Karoo had a powerful impact on the South African audience and has been described as a film 'that made everyone believe in hope after disappointment!' 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Day of Reconciliation: Reflecting on the TRC with Ms. Yasmin Sooka

16 December 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Yasmin Sooka | Former Commissioner at The Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Human Rights Lawyer. 

The Day of Reconciliation is a public holiday that many South Africans reflect upon with skepticism. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

