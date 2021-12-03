Gemma Griffiths introduces a new album 'A girl from Harare' with 'Ava'.

Guest: Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist



This is the last weekly update from The Daily Maverick's 'Our Burning Planet' for 2021 and Environment journalist Tony Carnie draws attention to the scary reality that barely a month after several Durban beaches were re-opened to tourists and locals, the UPL farm chemicals giant is hoping to dump even more poisonous pesticides into the sea – in an apparent bid to save money on land-based disposal costs.

