Hard Drive: SONA and the ICT Sector

Today at 17:45 Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​ Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kaylee Faure - co-founder

Today at 18:09 Long distance bus service sector under pressure. Greyhound to shut down operations on Valentine's Day after 37 years of service The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Francois Meyer - General Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services

Today at 18:11 Business lobby group BLSA rings alarms bells on "thriving" black market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)

Today at 18:15 Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB

Today at 19:08 18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jacques Becker

Today at 19:11 SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

