Should you buy a car now or wait for the new year?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
79th Golden Globe Awards
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 06:25
SPCA: starfish rescuers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: make your move while interest rates are low
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond
Today at 07:07
SA's covid fight changes course: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Prof of Vaccinology at Wits
Today at 07:20
ANC January 8: Ramaphosa's fight for survival
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Cape's tourism season : Fedhasa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee-Anne Singer - Board Member at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 08:21
ANC cadre deployment meetings minutes revealed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:40
Crunch Test awaits Elgar and Proteas at Newlands
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 08:52
Anant Singh on the passing of Sidney Poitier
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anant Singh
Today at 09:15
Why the ANC doesn't want SONA at CT or WC legislature
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 09:45
South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Small towns are dying, and what it means for us
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 January 2022 1:06 PM
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
View all Local
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet. 8 January 2022 10:26 AM
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban The variant is running amok in France. 6 January 2022 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 January 2022 10:46 AM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Should you buy a car now or wait for the new year?

Should you buy a car now or wait for the new year?

28 December 2021 4:14 PM

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Celebrate the first week of 2022 with Will Linley and his hit single 'Miss me when you're gone'

7 January 2022 6:03 PM

Guest: singer/songwriter, Will Linley

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saving Marion Island's seabirds

7 January 2022 5:55 PM

Guest: Dr. Anton Wolfaardt of Mouse Free Marion 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A miaow or woof speaks volumes

7 January 2022 5:36 PM

Guest:  Carmen Bekker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What needs to happen post Zondo Report to reassure overseas investors

7 January 2022 5:29 PM

Guest: Dr Azar Jammine | Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

19-year-old about to become youngest woman to fly around the world solo

7 January 2022 5:25 PM

Guest: Sam Rutherford

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Ledger: Accounting for Failure in Afghanistan

7 January 2022 5:08 PM

Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AFCON gets underway on Sunday

7 January 2022 5:04 PM

Guest: Tashreeq Vardien | Sport24 Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Global and South Africa Predictions for 2021: how did they measure up? What will 2022 look like?

7 January 2022 4:39 PM

Guest: Mari Harris | Public Affairs Director at Ipsos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Public Sector requires urgent digital transformation

7 January 2022 4:23 PM

Guest: Tech Author James Francis 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UPliftment Programme

7 January 2022 4:04 PM

Guest: Nicola Jackman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption

Politics

Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook

Entertainment

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAPS mourn rescue diver swept away while attending to drowning in flood-hit EC

9 January 2022 4:19 PM

Masina: Zondo report mustn't be used to purge people in the ANC

9 January 2022 4:03 PM

Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS

9 January 2022 3:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA