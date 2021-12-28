Transform failure into success

DW Hour
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
79th Golden Globe Awards
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
125
Today at 06:25
SPCA: starfish rescuers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: make your move while interest rates are low
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond
Today at 07:07
SA's covid fight changes course: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Prof of Vaccinology at Wits
Today at 07:20
ANC January 8: Ramaphosa's fight for survival
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Cape's tourism season : Fedhasa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee-Anne Singer - Board Member at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 08:21
ANC cadre deployment meetings minutes revealed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:40
Crunch Test awaits Elgar and Proteas at Newlands
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 08:52
Anant Singh on the passing of Sidney Poitier
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anant Singh
Today at 09:15
Why the ANC doesn't want SONA at CT or WC legislature
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 09:45
South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Small towns are dying, and what it means for us
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
