COVID Update from Professor Shabir Madhi

Today at 05:46 79th Golden Globe Awards Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk

Today at 06:25 SPCA: starfish rescuers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jaco Pieterse

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: make your move while interest rates are low Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond

Today at 07:07 SA's covid fight changes course: what you need to know Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Shabir Madhi - Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Prof of Vaccinology at Wits

Today at 07:20 ANC January 8: Ramaphosa's fight for survival Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Cape's tourism season : Fedhasa Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lee-Anne Singer - Board Member at Fedhasa Cape

Today at 08:21 ANC cadre deployment meetings minutes revealed Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 08:40 Crunch Test awaits Elgar and Proteas at Newlands Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Neil Manthorp

Today at 08:52 Anant Singh on the passing of Sidney Poitier Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Anant Singh

Today at 09:15 Why the ANC doesn't want SONA at CT or WC legislature The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature

Today at 09:45 South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town

