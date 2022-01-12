Who is sorry now? The creator of The Apology Line Podcast joins us from New York

Guest: Marissa Bridge, a fascinating creative from New York that shares the story of her late husband, 'Mr. Apology'
Guest: GILLIAN SAUNDERS
Independent tourism and hospitality consultant.
Guest: KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) education expert Prof Vimolan MudalyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of GovernanceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin MilenamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Rossouw is an Independent Adviser to CEO's and Boards on all matters EnergyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Geordin Hill-Lewis | Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic AllianceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Don Pinnock explains that the Kruger National Park's major rhino-poaching crisis is just one of many mounting problems. He outlines the problems and proposes potential solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at TechcentralLISTEN TO PODCAST