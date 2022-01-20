Global report: Millions are dying from antibiotic -resistant infections

Guest: Professor Benn Sartorius
Professor Benn Sartorius joins John to discuss the study that has shown that more than 1.2 million people died worldwide in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to the largest study of the issue to date. This is more than the annual death toll from malaria or Aids.
FICTION
The Lonely Ones - Håkan Nesser
Snow Country - Sebastian Faulks
NON - FICTION
How to Be a Refugee: The gripping true story of how one family hid their Jewish origins to survive the Nazis – Simon May
Guest: Scott Kirton | Executive Chef at La Colombe
Renowned Cape Town restaurateur, Scott Kirton, joins John to elaborate on two exciting new restaurants that open their doors at the V&A Waterfront this summer. The Pier & The Waterside Restaurants.
Guest: Julia Evans
In this week's 'Our Burning Planet', Daily Maverick Journalist Julia Evans joins John to unpack the potential impact that global warming may have on global labour productivity.
