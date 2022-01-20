Global report: Millions are dying from antibiotic -resistant infections

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
Latest Local
Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday A number of veld fires broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday as temperatures soared in the Cape. 23 January 2022 10:22 AM
South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai South African veteran actor Patrick Shai died at his Soweto home on Saturday. 23 January 2022 10:02 AM
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi. 22 January 2022 12:15 PM
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Global report: Millions are dying from antibiotic -resistant infections

Global report: Millions are dying from antibiotic -resistant infections

20 January 2022 4:03 PM

Guest: Professor Benn Sartorius

Professor Benn Sartorius joins John to discuss the study that has shown that more than 1.2 million people died worldwide in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to the largest study of the issue to date. This is more than the annual death toll from malaria or Aids.

 


Joshua Mol multifaceted med school musician

21 January 2022 6:05 PM

Guest: Josh Mol

What came before the Big Bang? The mind-bending theories explained

21 January 2022 5:43 PM

Guest:  Alastair Wilson

On-duty cop asleep in control room as Zandile Mafe spent '30 hours' inside Parliament

21 January 2022 5:36 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

The John Maytham Book Review

21 January 2022 4:35 PM

FICTION

The Lonely Ones - Håkan Nesser

Snow Country - Sebastian Faulks

NON - FICTION

How to Be a Refugee: The gripping true story of how one family hid their Jewish origins to survive the Nazis – Simon May

Why does Sisulu deny the apology that Ramaposa claims that she offered?

21 January 2022 4:22 PM

Guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at The University Of Johanesburg

La Colombe launches two exciting new fine dining restaurants at V&A

21 January 2022 4:02 PM

Guest: Scott Kirton | Executive Chef at La Colombe

Renowned Cape Town restaurateur, Scott Kirton, joins John to elaborate on two exciting new restaurants that open their doors at the V&A Waterfront this summer. The Pier & The Waterside Restaurants.  

Our Burning Planet: Study shows - As the planet gets hotter, labour productivity is lost

21 January 2022 3:54 PM

Guest: Julia Evans

In this week's 'Our Burning Planet', Daily Maverick Journalist Julia Evans joins John to unpack the potential impact that global warming may have on global labour productivity. 

How do we predict the weather?

21 January 2022 3:43 PM

Guest: Dr Peter Johnston | Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

How should we understand this year's Grade 12 results?

21 January 2022 3:42 PM

Guest: Mary Metcalfe | Senior Research Associate at The University of Johannesburg

Are we doomed to be unhappy despite medical advances?

20 January 2022 6:05 PM

Guest: Jolanta Burke

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

Local

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EFF's Dlamini says R11.5 billion World Bank loan threatens SA’s sovereignty

23 January 2022 10:09 AM

Labour unions back mass action over proposed retrenchments at Clover

23 January 2022 9:49 AM

Manhunt for three gunmen accused of killing Phomolong Secondary School educator

23 January 2022 9:14 AM

