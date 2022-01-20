DA strongly supports Covid-19 vaccination, but is opposed to mandatory vaccination

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:10
We need to address why more boys repeat grades and drop out from school
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rahima Essop - Head of Communications and Advocacy at Zero Dropout Campaign
Guests
Rahima Essop - Head of Communications and Advocacy at Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 06:25
44-year-old Greek oil tanker washes ashore in Oudekraal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eddie Andrews - Deputy mayor
Guests
Eddie Andrews - Deputy mayor
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Are our homes keeping up with climate change?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Horn - Natural buildings architect at Eco Design Architects & Consultants
Guests
Andy Horn - Natural buildings architect at Eco Design Architects & Consultants
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Fritz sex assault claims yet another crisis for DA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College
Today at 07:20
How Liesbeek's floodplain will impact development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
High temps an indicator of our deepening climate crisis?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:20
Albert Fritz - DA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Londt
Guests
Jaco Londt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:52
Is IFP job reservation bill constitutional?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Why are our roads so bad? Road engineer explains & pothole patrol on repairing roads
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 10:30
Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Grabe
Guests
Johan Grabe
Today at 11:05
Pothole hour- liability . legal ,political, social risk
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
