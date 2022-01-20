Julius Malema inspects the ratio of foreign-born to local employees

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guest: Soweto by Elo Zar, an unlikely artistic character and an electro alternative pop artist whose passion is based in being an uncommon individual. Bophelo is a track that will be available in her album LSTN that will be dropping in August. She begins by performing in Soweto at Sawbona restaurant on the 10 May 2022. Watch this space. #ELECTRONICMUSIC #TRUEPINK #PROGRESSIVEMUSIC #PROGRESSIVERNB #NEWSINGLE #ALTERNATEAFRICAN #ELOZAR #VUKA
Guest: Stormers forwards coach, Rito Hlungwani, speaks to Mike about the team's United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster at the stadium in Green Point on Saturday. Coach John Dobson made three changes to his starting line-up to face the Irish team.
Guest: Legal journalist, Karyn Maugan, speaks to Mike about part 4 of the State Capture Commission's findings which were released earlier today. It focuses on Eskom and has found that several former officials used their powers to benefit the consultancy, Trillian, and have been recommended for prosecution. It also recommends that the 2014 Eskom board be investigated for failing to exercise it fiduciary duties.
Guest: Anzél Rabie
Guest: EWN's Kgomotso Modise has been following the trial of the 5 accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case. The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed in a robbery in 2014. Yesterday, the trial was postponed to 30 May after advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the five men, was arrested himself moments after proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria adjourned.
Guest: Daily Maverick Environmental Journalist, Tony Carnie, to discuss the issues that surround 'artificial breaching' under "emergency" conditions
Guest: Dr. Rob Simmons, a behavioural ecologist, conservation biologist and ornithologist, to discuss the dangerous overpopulation of cats in Cape Town.
Guest: Andrew Amoils, an analyst at New World Wealth, speaks to Mike about a new study which has found that Africa's wealth sector has not done well over the past decade.
Guest: EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Mike about the briefing given earlier today by ANC Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile, following the party's National Executive Committee meeting.