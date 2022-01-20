Julius Malema inspects the ratio of foreign-born to local employees

Guest: EWN's Kgomotso Modise has been following the trial of the 5 accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case. The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed in a robbery in 2014. Yesterday, the trial was postponed to 30 May after advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the five men, was arrested himself moments after proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria adjourned.

