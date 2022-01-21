Our Burning Planet: Study shows - As the planet gets hotter, labour productivity is lost

Guest: Julia Evans
In this week's 'Our Burning Planet', Daily Maverick Journalist Julia Evans joins John to unpack the potential impact that global warming may have on global labour productivity.
