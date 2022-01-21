On-duty cop asleep in control room as Zandile Mafe spent '30 hours' inside Parliament

Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Guest: Dr. Zachary Paikin, Researcher at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS)
Guest: Maritime historian Brian Ingpen
Guest: Cameron Dugmore | ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Guest: Shabir Madhi is a renowned South African vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert and he has come out strongly against the National Department of Health's (NDoH)
Guest: Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
John Maytham interviews John Copelyn, CEO of JSE-listed investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).
Guest: Josh Mol
Guest: Alastair Wilson
FICTION
The Lonely Ones - Håkan Nesser
Snow Country - Sebastian Faulks
NON - FICTION
How to Be a Refugee: The gripping true story of how one family hid their Jewish origins to survive the Nazis – Simon May