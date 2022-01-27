Presidential Portfolio advice: The basic income grant is way too risky

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Choosing the right financial advisor
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alan Botha - Director and Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
Today at 05:10
Renew your vehicle license disc at the Post Office
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nomkhita Mona - CEO at South African Post Office
Today at 06:10
Unions divided on return to full time learning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel
Today at 06:25
Trendspotting Thursdays with Kirsty Bisset
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Chief justice interviews – Mandisa Maya
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)
Today at 07:20
Fuel price increase spells disaster for South Africa's food prices
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Programme coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Linking Zuma to Transnet plunder
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:20
Regulation of the plumbing industry post-Covid.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendan Reynolds - Executive Director at The Institute of Plumbing South Africa (IOPSA)
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Follow up: Why the mixed feelings around Vuma's infrastructure installations?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:30
World read aloud day & Book Dash seeks to make reading accessible to all SA children
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julia Norrish - Shawco at ...
Today at 11:05
What are the post matric opportunities if funds are low
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman Theresa Uys - Member of the Mayoral committee for Corporate Services at City of Cape Town
kwanele magwaca
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. 1 February 2022 12:27 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
We ran our diesel hard. Our dam levels are too low - André de Ruyter (Eskom) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. 2 February 2022 6:29 PM
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable' Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process. 1 February 2022 11:16 AM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Presidential Portfolio advice: The basic income grant is way too risky

Presidential Portfolio advice: The basic income grant is way too risky

27 January 2022 5:26 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance


Hunting trophy ban must be backed by a global fund to support communities living with wildlife

2 February 2022 6:11 PM

Guest: Dr. Tamar Ron is an independent international biodiversity conservation and community engagement consultant

Part Two of The Zondo Report - How must 'recommendations' be legally actioned?

2 February 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica

Chief Justice Interviews Day 2: Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya

2 February 2022 5:25 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

2030 Reading Panel findings

2 February 2022 4:47 PM

Guest: Prof Nic Spaull |  co-Principal Investigator of Nids-Cram and Associate Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University

Part 2 of The Zondo State Capture Commission Report

2 February 2022 4:24 PM

Guest: Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

The Gender-Neutral Public Bathroom Debatem

2 February 2022 4:13 PM

Guest: Cassandra Roxburgh is a transfemmine journalist and activist 

Tom Brady

2 February 2022 3:38 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

Side hustles can have unexpected benefits for employee and employer alike

1 February 2022 6:10 PM

Guest: Jon Foster-Pedley | Dean And Director at Henley Business School, South Africa

Chief Justice Interviews Day 1

1 February 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter

The decision for isolating

1 February 2022 5:23 PM

Guest: Jeremy Nel | Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University

Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?

Opinion Lifestyle

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

WHO urges countries not to drop the ball on tracking COVID

2 February 2022 7:20 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

2 February 2022 6:40 PM

State capture report: Brown steered Denel business towards the Guptas

2 February 2022 6:03 PM

