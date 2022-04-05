Judith February at the helm at Freedom Under Law

Guest: Judith February
Guest: Juliet Harding | Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuckLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Lydon joins us from AlaskaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Michele van Eck is a senior lecturer and head of the Department of Private Law at the University of Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anja du Plessis is Senior Lecturer and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management, University of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Jim SecordLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard HardimanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Buckland | Actor at The Darkly Funny Tobacco, And The Harmful Effects ThereofLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephen Tuson - Professor Of Criminal Law at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Daylin Mitchell Minister of Transport and Public Works of the Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST