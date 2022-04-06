Caller talks to john about the right way to cut toe nails

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SPCA on the hunt for man caught on camera sexually violating goat in Dunoon The SPCA is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of bestiality in Dunoon... 10 April 2022 3:14 PM
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday... 10 April 2022 1:13 PM
Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing Extreme athlete Howard Warrington is preparing to take on his 100th Robben Island crossing next month. 10 April 2022 12:42 PM
View all Local
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in... 8 April 2022 1:49 PM
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Business
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish Retired chef and Cape cuisine expert Cass Abrahams chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson. 9 April 2022 2:52 PM
ARFID isn't just picky eating: 5 facts about the misundertsood eating disorder Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King interviews eating disorder therapist and author Dr. Jennifer Thomas. 9 April 2022 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE COMMENTARY: Hasan marathon century earns high praise from Bangladesh coach Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the fir... 10 April 2022 8:55 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first inn... 9 April 2022 11:06 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
View all Sport
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef Top chef Peter Ayub spruces up canned 'Walkie Talkies,' a South African favourite now available at Shoprite. 8 April 2022 4:58 PM
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Caller talks to john about the right way to cut toe nails

Caller talks to john about the right way to cut toe nails

6 April 2022 6:01 PM

Caller: Colin


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

GOOD LUCK

8 April 2022 6:05 PM

Guest: Juliet Harding | Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

With Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Arctic Science Crumbles

8 April 2022 5:35 PM

Guest: Tim Lydon joins us from Alaska 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education can be the much-needed booster shot in the fight against South Africa’s moral decaym

8 April 2022 5:23 PM

Guest: Dr Michele van Eck is a senior lecturer and head of the Department of Private Law at the University of Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa Has Had Lots of Rain and Most Dams Are Full, but Water Crisis Threat Persists

8 April 2022 5:05 PM

Guest: Anja du Plessis is Senior Lecturer and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management, University of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham Book Review

8 April 2022 4:38 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Stolen' Charles Darwin notebooks left on library floor in pink gift bag

8 April 2022 4:30 PM

Guest: Professor Jim Secord

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Our Burning Planet Innovator’s ‘shark’ brings answers to polluted Cape Town waterways

8 April 2022 4:09 PM

Guest: Richard Hardiman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andrew Buckland and Sylvaine Strike showcase magic of storytelling in new show ‘Firefly’

8 April 2022 3:35 PM

Guest: Andrew Buckland | Actor at The Darkly Funny Tobacco, And The Harmful Effects Thereof

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob ZUMA due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday

8 April 2022 3:24 PM

Guest: Stephen Tuson - Professor Of Criminal Law at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fatal Shooting in Kraaifontein: Update by Minister of Transport

8 April 2022 2:13 PM

Daylin Mitchell Minister of Transport and Public Works of the Western Cape 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

Local

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

Local Entertainment

Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing

Local

EWN Highlights

NPA welcomes heavy sentence handed down to serial rapist

9 April 2022 3:43 PM

South Africa bowled out by Bangladesh

9 April 2022 3:16 PM

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

19 March 2022 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA