Pressure is on the world’s powerbrokers to shut down the spyware industry

Guest: Peter Micek is General Counsel at Access Now, a global digital rights organization, and has spent the past decade advocating for freedom of expression, privacy, and access to information online. He joins John to explain the necessity for action to be taken against the dangers of the global spyware industry.
Guest: Expert Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan joins John to explain that The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says there's "no evidence" that Jacob Zuma illegally influenced its former national commissioner, Arthur Fraser, into granting the former president medical parole, and insists the release was lawful.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter du Toit is News24's Assistant Editor for in-depth news. He breaks the news as Dubai police coordinate the extradition to South Africa of Atul and Rajesh Gupta, brothers who face charges of political corruption under former South African president Jacob Zuma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The Stormers defeated Edinburgh 28-17 in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to secure their place in the semi-finals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Bob Schumacher is Director at United Airlines brings the exciting news to John that United United Airlines has expanded service from Cape Town with Year-Round, Nonstop Flights to New York/Newark
Guest: Luke Daniel joins John from Business Insider SA to discuss the fact that flights around South Africa are quickly getting more expensive in the immediate wake of Comair's sudden suspension of Kulula and British Airways.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The Executive Director at Corruption Watch Karam Singh joins John to discuss the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta over their involvement in the Nulane case in the Free State.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The Editor at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulin, to discuss Elon Musk’s threat that he may walk away from the Twitter transaction if his concerns are not addressed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton joins John to explain her definition of Ramaphosa's fatal misstep: Cash cannot be king when you're president!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Ivan Turok joins John to discuss the research that he has done alongside Dr Andreas Scheba into the creation of a more positive and progressive housing policy that creates opportunities for decent affordable accommodation in well-located neighbourhoods.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Liddell joins John after appearing before the Western Cape High Court to use the Constitutional Court's ruling to support their argument for the collective exercise of the right to cultivate cannabis.LISTEN TO PODCAST