The looming public sector wage difficulties

The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Latest Local
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting. 11 June 2022 4:13 PM
[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg) The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront. 11 June 2022 2:13 PM
120 fire and rescue teams deployed to fight blaze at Helderberg Mountain Strong winds overnight fanned the flames of the fire in Cape Town that has been raging since Wednesday. 11 June 2022 1:46 PM
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq... 11 June 2022 10:23 AM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau. 10 June 2022 12:44 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting. 11 June 2022 4:13 PM
The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids. 11 June 2022 3:51 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?) Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 10 June 2022 11:30 AM
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT. 10 June 2022 2:59 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The looming public sector wage difficulties

The looming public sector wage difficulties

25 May 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Puke Maserumule | Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys


Thapelo Lekoane celebrates 2 SAMA Nominations for the Tapestry Album

10 June 2022 6:07 PM

Guest: singer and songwriter Thapelo Lekoane joins John to celebrate two nominations for the 2022 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) which were announced in Johannesburg on Tuesday ahead of the awards ceremony on 31 July.

EFF disruptions in Parliament

10 June 2022 5:39 PM

Guest: Dr. Ralph Mathekga is an expert analyst of political science, law and economic history and he joins John to assess the reasons for EFF actions in Parliament. 

What will happen to your COMAIR ticket?

10 June 2022 5:24 PM

Guest: consumer journalist Wendy Knowler 

Global honours for Western Cape Primary School

10 June 2022 5:16 PM

Guest:  Mr. Clive Arries.

West End Primary entered an international competition to be the top school coping in adverse conditions. The announcement has made that they are in the 10 finalists! John is joined by the innovative and creative principal of the school.

#An hour with Merlin Balie

10 June 2022 5:06 PM

Guest: Merlin Balie | Actor

John Maytham Book Review

10 June 2022 4:36 PM

Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.

 

Non-Fiction

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II Book by Robert Hardman

 

Fiction

A Beginner’s Guide to Murder by Rosalind Stopps

The Caretakers: by Amanda Bestor-Siegal

Suspension of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane strikes back

10 June 2022 4:25 PM

Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)

The Vodacom United Rugby Championship semi-final against Ulster in Cape Town on Saturday

10 June 2022 4:08 PM

Guest: John Dobson | Western Province Coach 

Our Burning Planet Deadly weights – lead fishing tackle is causing St Lucia’s crocs to lose teeth and suffer anaemia

10 June 2022 3:55 PM

Guest: Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist

SECTION27 condemns the suspension of whistleblower Dr Tim De Maayer

10 June 2022 3:35 PM

Guest: Sasha Stevenson is the head of the health rights programme at Section 27. She joins John to discuss the public interest law centre calls on Gauteng Health authorities to lift suspension of health whistle-blower and to honestly address the Gauteng Health Crisis.

Eleven killed in Syria landmine explosion: monitor

11 June 2022 5:51 PM

Case against men accused of attacking Dr Esther Mahlangu postponed

11 June 2022 3:59 PM

The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents

11 June 2022 3:51 PM

