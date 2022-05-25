The looming public sector wage difficulties

Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.







Non-Fiction



Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II Book by Robert Hardman







Fiction



A Beginner’s Guide to Murder by Rosalind Stopps



The Caretakers: by Amanda Bestor-Siegal

arrow_forward