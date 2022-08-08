Snares killing Noordhoek Wetland wildlife

Guest: Karoline Hanks
Guest: Zolani MaholaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isabel FickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lindie KoldasLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gasant Abader | News Editor at The Daily VoiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Phumzile Dandala is a Researcher of Food Security & Public HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Prof Amanda Gouws is Professor of Political Science and holds a PhD from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in the USA. Her fields of specialisation are South African Politics and Gender Politics and Political Behaviour.
Guest:
Kristina Miller joins us as the Founder of ‘Great Girls’, a non-profit project run by a diverse group of women in Cape Town that aims to bridge the gap between high-school education and full-time employment for disadvantaged girls.
Guest: Lesego HolzapfelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Danai Nhando
Human Rights Lawyer and Country DirectorChange.org South Africa
Guest: Mike and Debbie SimonLISTEN TO PODCAST