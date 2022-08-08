Foreign Policy Analyst on Blinken's Visit to SA

Guest:



Ard Matthews joins Mike to celebrate the release of a 25-year anniversary edition of Just Jinger’s hit song, ‘Shallow Waters’. The new edition of the song features an iconic set of artists, including Just Jinjer, Arno Carstens, Francois Van Coke, Karen Zoid, Kurt Darren, and Ross Learmonth and it is brought to life by a beautiful video.

