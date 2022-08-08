Foreign Policy Analyst on Blinken's Visit to SA

Guest: Sanusha Naidu
Guest:
Ard Matthews joins Mike to celebrate the release of a 25-year anniversary edition of Just Jinger’s hit song, ‘Shallow Waters’. The new edition of the song features an iconic set of artists, including Just Jinjer, Arno Carstens, Francois Van Coke, Karen Zoid, Kurt Darren, and Ross Learmonth and it is brought to life by a beautiful video.
Guest:
Mark Lottering brings the exciting news that Aunty Merle is back! A new musical comedy is due to begin on 29 Nov, following hot on the stilettos of the smash hit AUNTY MERLE IT’S A GIRL!
Guest:
EWN Reporter Thabiso Goba joins Mike Wills to discuss developments since the arrest of Israeli fugitive along with seven other men during a raid in Bryanston.
Guest: Prof Harry Hausler is the Chief Executive Officer of TB HIV Care, and he joins John to discuss the early findings from the landmark TRUNCATE TB trial presented at the Union World Conference on Lung Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listen to a book review from Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary.
Non-Fiction:
Uncommon People: The Rise and Fall of the Rock Stars 1955-1994 David Hepworth
Guest: André Jacobus Watson is a former South African rugby union referee, and he joins Mike to discuss World Rugby's decision to step in and ban Rassie for two matches.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan is widely seen as the best banking CEO of his generation who created tremendous value for FirstRand shareholders and FNB clients. Mike Wills called for his expert assessment of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Raymond Maseko is The Engineering Services Manager at Metrorail, and he joins Mike to discuss the current status of railway transport services in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The Western Cape MEC for mobility, Daylin Mitchell, joins Mike to explain why the Western Cape government will not concede to demands made by the taxi industry to continue the Blue Dot taxi project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST