Artisanal gold mining in South Africa is out of control – these are the mistakes that got it here

Guest: Mike Abel | Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Eskom has proposed tariff plans and specifically a Homeflex option that will change price structures for 2023 in a Tariff Restructuring Plan submitted to NERSA. John is joined by Energy Expert Clyde Mallinson to discuss the plan’s potential.
Guest: Lindsay Dentlinger | Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
David Bruce is an Independent Researcher and Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Consultant. He joins John to discuss his thought-provoking article entitled, ‘Massacres and atrocities in SA on increase while smaller-scale instances of violence often ignored’.
Des Easom joins us from WPMC to discuss the potential for the City’s Mayoral Committee recommendation of the approval of a new lease for Killarney International Raceway.
Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Guest: James Coutinho
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guest: Bevin Reynolds is a Women's National Freediving Champion and a National and International diving Record Holder. She joins John to discuss the outcomes of the Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas that takes place from August 01 – August 11 each year