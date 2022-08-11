CapeTalk In Conversation with Standard Bank

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Unpaid traffic fines? Wipe the slate clean at the City's 3-day roadshow The City of Cape Town's traffic fine roadshow makes a return at the end of November. Services include renewal of vehicle licences. 19 November 2022 8:52 AM
Govt doesn't have enough money to increase R350 SRD grant - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking in the Ugu districts in KwaZulu-Natal where the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sat fo... 18 November 2022 4:56 PM
Blue Dot taxis could be a South African success story if continued: Mobility MEC The Blue Dot taxi pilot programme will come to an end despite demands from the taxi industry. 18 November 2022 2:09 PM
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist. 18 November 2022 12:58 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA Delivered to you every afternoon 17 November 2022 1:05 PM
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k… These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk. 18 November 2022 12:05 PM
Got debt? Interest rates likely to sharply rise AGAIN next week - survey A survey of 20 economists, academics, and property specialists has no good news for people drowning in debt. 18 November 2022 10:54 AM
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles. 17 November 2022 6:55 PM
Sarah Lotz's new novel 'Impossible' explores a love story with a twist If you are a lover of romance novels and looking for something new and exciting, Impossible could be exactly what you need. 18 November 2022 1:10 PM
Cape Town City Guide: Make the most of your last stretch of 2022 With only six and a half weekends left in the year, here are five ways to make the most of the rest of 2022. 18 November 2022 11:27 AM
Oldest active war correspondent talks about covering conflicts since 1967 The oldest active war correspondent has released his newest book about his experience in wars since 1967. 18 November 2022 10:48 AM
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches... 18 November 2022 3:57 PM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar - Unpacking the criticised host country All eyes look to Qatar as it kicks off the world's first winter soccer cup - the FIFA World Cup 2022. 18 November 2022 9:42 AM
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 17 November 2022 9:52 AM
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
11 August 2022 11:09 AM


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Ard Matthews releases 25th anniversary edition of hit song ‘Shallow Waters’

18 November 2022 4:04 PM

Guest: 

Ard Matthews joins Mike to celebrate the release of a 25-year anniversary edition of Just Jinger’s hit song, ‘Shallow Waters’. The new edition of the song features an iconic set of artists, including Just Jinjer, Arno Carstens, Francois Van Coke, Karen Zoid, Kurt Darren, and Ross Learmonth and it is brought to life by a beautiful video.

AUNTY MERLE – THINGS GET REAL

18 November 2022 3:32 PM

Guest: 

Mark Lottering brings the exciting news that Aunty Merle is back!  A new musical comedy is due to begin on 29 Nov, following hot on the stilettos of the smash hit AUNTY MERLE IT’S A GIRL!

Arrest of Israeli fugitive in Joburg

18 November 2022 3:29 PM

Guest: 

EWN Reporter Thabiso Goba joins Mike Wills to discuss developments since the arrest of Israeli fugitive along with seven other men during a raid in Bryanston.

TB treatment can be cut to two months for some, landmark study finds

18 November 2022 2:56 PM

Guest: Prof Harry Hausler is the Chief Executive Officer of TB HIV Care, and he joins John to discuss the early findings from the landmark TRUNCATE TB trial presented at the Union World Conference on Lung Health.  

Book Review with Mike Wills

18 November 2022 2:39 PM

Listen to a book review from Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary. 



Non-Fiction:
Uncommon People: The Rise and Fall of the Rock Stars 1955-1994 David Hepworth 

Rassie banned again

18 November 2022 2:21 PM

Guest: André Jacobus Watson is a former South African rugby union referee, and he joins Mike to discuss World Rugby's decision to step in and ban Rassie for two matches.

Does Elon Musk have a strategy?

18 November 2022 2:09 PM

Guest: Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan is widely seen as the best banking CEO of his generation who created tremendous value for FirstRand shareholders and FNB clients. Mike Wills called for his expert assessment of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

Metrorail

18 November 2022 1:51 PM

Guest: Raymond Maseko is The Engineering Services Manager at Metrorail, and he joins Mike to discuss the current status of railway transport services in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape Government will not continue the Blue Dot Taxi project

18 November 2022 1:45 PM

Guest: The Western Cape MEC for mobility, Daylin Mitchell, joins Mike to explain why the Western Cape government will not concede to demands made by the taxi industry to continue the Blue Dot taxi project. 

Rassie Erasmus

17 November 2022 4:10 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

Govt doesn't have enough money to increase R350 SRD grant - Ramaphosa

Local

Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert

Politics

I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson

Sport

Help us curb scourge of violence in Vlakfontein schools: NGO to Educ Dept

19 November 2022 11:18 AM

FIFA president accuses World Cup critics of 'hypocrisy'

19 November 2022 11:06 AM

Regulate vapes separately from combustible cigarettes - pro-vaping group

19 November 2022 10:28 AM

