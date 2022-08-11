The Eskom Tariff Application to NERSA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:40
IN OUR OWN WORDS Nurses on the front line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siedine Coetzee
Roseanne Turner
Today at 16:05
Thandi Modise's shocking trip to Russian security conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:20
Captive lion operators to be offered a 'voluntary exit', which may not see the lions put down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy
Today at 17:05
TODAY MARKS 10 YEARS SINCE THE MARIKANA MASSACRE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 17:20
Kenya Election reuslts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Latest Local
Scientist apologises for saying a slice of sausage was a star Lester Kiewit spoke to 'Barbs Wire' correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet. 16 August 2022 11:27 AM
Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted? Refilwe Mololo speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at the City of Cape Town. 16 August 2022 10:53 AM
The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre Africa Melane speaks to Thabang Maluleka, general secretary at the Marikana Community Unemployment Forum. 16 August 2022 10:48 AM
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
"Farm to fork" never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce... 15 August 2022 8:45 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
What is a protection order and how can it help victims of abuse? Pippa Hudson spoke to Women's Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey to find out what a protection order is and how it works. 15 August 2022 10:55 PM
New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time Bongani Bingwa spoke to newly-crowned Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, about the pageant and her plans for her reign. 15 August 2022 8:48 AM
Up close and personal with America's number 1 male escort Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets up close and personal with North America's number one independent male escort for women, Troy Amistad... 14 August 2022 5:10 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
JK Rowling threatened after reacting to Salman Rushdie attack Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet. 15 August 2022 12:05 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
"Farm to fork" never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area. 15 August 2022 12:08 PM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The Eskom Tariff Application to NERSA

The Eskom Tariff Application to NERSA

11 August 2022 5:38 PM

Guest: 

Eskom has proposed tariff plans and specifically a Homeflex option that will change price structures for 2023 in a Tariff Restructuring Plan submitted to NERSA. John is joined by Energy Expert Clyde Mallinson to discuss the plan’s potential.


In memory of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala of TKZee Musical Legend

15 August 2022 6:12 PM

Guest: Refiloe Ramogase | TKZee Business Manager 

Legendary Kwaito musician and TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died. It’s understood that he passed away due to an epileptic seizure.

Saftu's national shutdown calls reveal a union fresh out of ideas

15 August 2022 5:35 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analyst and author of the book,  'Enemy Within How the ANC lost the battle against corruption.'

Zuma medical parole appeal at the SCA

15 August 2022 5:21 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

City of Cape Town fines people sleeping in cars

15 August 2022 5:18 PM

Guest: Wayne Dyson | Spokesperson for City of Cape Town Law Enforcement

Study on chemical imbalance in the brain and depression sparks fierce debate

15 August 2022 4:34 PM

A controversial new analysis has found that depression may not be caused by lower levels of serotonin in the brain.

John speaks to Mark Solms, a South African psychoanalyst and neuropsychologist, who is known for his discovery of the brain mechanisms of dreaming and his use of psychoanalytic methods in contemporary neuroscience. 

The Telkom Suitors

15 August 2022 4:12 PM

Three companies have proposed various deals that involve Telkom and analysts expect that even more interest parties will enter the fray. Founder and Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod joins John to discuss this.

The new Ipsos poll - the ANC is collapsing as a majority party

15 August 2022 3:55 PM

A new representative poll by Ipsos suggests that if an election were held tomorrow, the ANC would get 42%, the DA 11%, the EFF 9%, and Herman Mashaba’s Action SA 3% of the votes at a national level.

Mari Harris is The Public Affairs Director at Ipsos. Welcome to the show.

Renewable Energy Announcement

15 August 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: Peter Venn | Managing Director of Windlab

Our Burning Planet - R56m destined for Eastern Cape wind farm beneficiaries 'wasted' on failed 'green energy' projects

12 August 2022 6:22 PM

Guest: Ethan van Diemen

12 August 2022 6:22 PM

Guest: Ethan van Diemen

Derek Gripper New Sleep Song

12 August 2022 6:06 PM

Guest: Derek Gripper | Composer, Musician

The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre

Local

Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted?

Local

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

World Africa Business

WC housing dept says gangs are hindering building projects

16 August 2022 11:22 AM

16 August 2022 11:22 AM

CT metro police officer and civilian shot in Hanover Park

16 August 2022 11:20 AM

16 August 2022 11:20 AM

Festive air prevails ahead of Marikana Massacre commemoration

16 August 2022 10:44 AM

16 August 2022 10:44 AM

