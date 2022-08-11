The Eskom Tariff Application to NERSA

Guest:
Eskom has proposed tariff plans and specifically a Homeflex option that will change price structures for 2023 in a Tariff Restructuring Plan submitted to NERSA. John is joined by Energy Expert Clyde Mallinson to discuss the plan’s potential.
Guest: Refiloe Ramogase | TKZee Business Manager
Legendary Kwaito musician and TKZee member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died. It’s understood that he passed away due to an epileptic seizure.
Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analyst and author of the book, 'Enemy Within How the ANC lost the battle against corruption.'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Dyson | Spokesperson for City of Cape Town Law EnforcementLISTEN TO PODCAST
A controversial new analysis has found that depression may not be caused by lower levels of serotonin in the brain.
John speaks to Mark Solms, a South African psychoanalyst and neuropsychologist, who is known for his discovery of the brain mechanisms of dreaming and his use of psychoanalytic methods in contemporary neuroscience.
Three companies have proposed various deals that involve Telkom and analysts expect that even more interest parties will enter the fray. Founder and Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod joins John to discuss this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A new representative poll by Ipsos suggests that if an election were held tomorrow, the ANC would get 42%, the DA 11%, the EFF 9%, and Herman Mashaba’s Action SA 3% of the votes at a national level.
Mari Harris is The Public Affairs Director at Ipsos. Welcome to the show.
Guest: Peter Venn | Managing Director of WindlabLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ethan van DiemenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Derek Gripper | Composer, MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST