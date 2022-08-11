This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for

Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.



FICTION



Cold, Cold Bones by Kathy Reichs



Trust by Hernan Diaz



NON FICTION



The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good? by Michael J. Sandel

arrow_forward