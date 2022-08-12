Sorry, Guys. The results are in - women drive better than men

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month sh... 14 August 2022 9:30 AM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
Concerned about baboon management? Register to have your say in City meetings Online meetings with affected parties will be hosted by the City of Cape Town, starting next week. 13 August 2022 1:14 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
View all Politics
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom. 11 August 2022 9:51 PM
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats. 11 August 2022 8:39 PM
View all Business
"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised? CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Carmen Williams about her decision to get sterilised at 29 years o... 13 August 2022 1:36 PM
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival. 13 August 2022 1:13 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks... 13 August 2022 11:42 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
View all Sport
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
View all World
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Sorry, Guys. The results are in - women drive better than men

Sorry, Guys. The results are in - women drive better than men

12 August 2022 3:33 PM

Guest: Netstar Chief Technology Officer Clifford de Wit 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Our Burning Planet - R56m destined for Eastern Cape wind farm beneficiaries ‘wasted’ on failed ‘green energy’ projects

12 August 2022 6:22 PM

Guest: Ethan van Diemen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Derek Gripper New Sleep Song

12 August 2022 6:06 PM

Guest: Derek Gripper | Composer, Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

20 alleged instigators of the July unrest will appear in the Durban Central Magistrates Court

12 August 2022 5:36 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Maytham Book Review

12 August 2022 5:35 PM

Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.

FICTION

Cold, Cold Bones by Kathy Reichs

Trust by Hernan Diaz

NON FICTION

The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good? by Michael J. Sandel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zama zamas just one part of a multibillion-rand organised crime economy that threatens SA

12 August 2022 5:06 PM

Guest: 

Julian Rademeyer is director for East and Southern Africa at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The reopening of the Khayelitsha cervical cancer screening project

12 August 2022 4:28 PM

Guest: 

Professor Lynette Denny is head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cape Town (UCT) with a lifelong career in cervical cancer research and she joins us now.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Arctic Warming Is Happening Faster Than Described

12 August 2022 4:13 PM

Guest: Dr Peter Johnston | Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is my South Africa. This is my home. This is a place worth fighting for

11 August 2022 6:17 PM

Guest: Mike Abel | Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Eskom Tariff Application to NERSA

11 August 2022 5:38 PM

Guest: 

Eskom has proposed tariff plans and specifically a Homeflex option that will change price structures for 2023 in a Tariff Restructuring Plan submitted to NERSA. John is joined by Energy Expert Clyde Mallinson to discuss the plan’s potential.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Local Africa World

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

World

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

Lifestyle

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Local Lifestyle

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

14 August 2022 7:49 AM

Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022

14 August 2022 6:55 AM

Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

13 August 2022 9:23 PM

