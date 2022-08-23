South Africans do not accept high delivery fees

Guest:
Charlie Stewart is The Co - founder and CEO Rogerwilco. He joins us to discuss a study that shows that South African online shoppers are done with high shipping fees
Guest: Jon Kornik, the CEO of Plentify, a Cape Town-based company formed by the former African energy leads of Google, Tesla and IBM Research, which is building epic technology products to fix loadshedding and fight climate change.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Derick Blaauw is a Professor at the School of Economic Sciences at the North West University. He joins John to discuss a recent article he was co-author in the Daily Mavericks article regarding the issue of car guards at shopping malls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
My Broadband Editor, Jan Vermeulin, joins John to discuss the iPhone14 launched yesterday with camera upgrades and state features that Apple believes will ward off competitors.
Guest: Expert Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan to discuss the latest developments in the Oscar Pistorius Trial.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Safura Abdool-Karim joins John to discuss new research from Wits University’s Centre for Health Economics and Decision Sciences (PRICELESS) that shows that voluntary commitments by major food and drinks companies to take actions in support of public health are not having the 'intended' impact.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Political Analyst, Ebrahim Fakir joins John Maytham to talk about the political grounds shifting in the City of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeff Wicks joins to bring the latest development in the News24 investigation into the circumstances surrounding Babita Deokaran's murder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David A. Rothery is professor of planetary geosciences at the Open University and he joins John to commemorate the US astrophysicist Frank Drake who came up with an equation to estimate – how many intelligent civilisations should there be in our galaxy right now?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Managing Director of Plane Talking, Linden Birns joins John Maytham to talk about the latest on Mango, SAA and South Africa's aviation industryLISTEN TO PODCAST