Litter nets catch waste from stormwater system along Sea Point coastline

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Ernst van Dyk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernst Van Dyk - Wheelchair Athlete
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - The Measure by Nikki Erlick
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nikki Erlick
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Queen Elizabeth II
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - So, how hot do you want it? Current heatwaves are harbingers of 'the century of hell'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Founder at Section 27
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
United Invests Another $15 Million in Electric Flying Taxi Market with Eve
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Mia Spies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Spies
Today at 17:05
Zama zama crisis: Mantashe announces new security force, says R49bn needed for derelict mines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khulekani Ngubane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
CoCT's aligns with WC High Court on its 'unconstitutional' housing policy The case which was declared as 'inconsistent with the constitution' will resume court in February 2023. 9 September 2022 12:52 PM
Anglican Archbishop Makgoba was amazed at Queen Elizabeth's attention to detail The Anglican Church of Cape Town has sent their heartfelt condolences to the British family and Great Britain following the death... 9 September 2022 10:56 AM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month's reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month's reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. 9 September 2022 11:32 AM
City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham John Maytham is one of the country's most prolific talk radio presenters. 9 September 2022 10:41 AM
Look out for annual Hermanus Whale Festival at the end of September The Hermanus Whale Festival will celebrate its 31st annual installment to welcome the return of the southern right whales to the c... 9 September 2022 6:19 AM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month's reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Litter nets catch waste from stormwater system along Sea Point coastline

23 August 2022 4:04 PM

23 August 2022 4:04 PM

Guest: George van der Schyff is Operations Manager at Pristine Earth Collective NPC.


Plentify

8 September 2022 6:06 PM

Guest: Jon Kornik, the CEO of Plentify, a Cape Town-based company formed by the former African energy leads of Google, Tesla and IBM Research, which is building epic technology products to fix loadshedding and fight climate change.

We must challenge the exploitation of car guards

8 September 2022 5:35 PM

Guest: Prof Derick Blaauw is a Professor at the School of Economic Sciences at the North West University. He joins John  to discuss a recent article he was co-author in the Daily Mavericks article regarding the issue of car guards at shopping malls. 

The new Iphone

8 September 2022 5:25 PM

Guest: 

My Broadband Editor, Jan Vermeulin, joins John to discuss the iPhone14 launched yesterday with camera upgrades and state features that Apple believes will ward off competitors.

As Pistorius fights for his freedom, parole reports reveal extraordinary new insights into his life behind bars

8 September 2022 5:19 PM

Guest:  Expert Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan to discuss the latest developments in the Oscar Pistorius Trial.

Food Justice

8 September 2022 4:36 PM

Guest: Safura Abdool-Karim joins John to discuss new research from Wits University’s Centre for Health Economics and Decision Sciences (PRICELESS) that shows that voluntary commitments by major food and drinks companies to take actions in support of public health are not having the 'intended' impact. 

The Johannesburg city council

8 September 2022 4:23 PM

Guest: Political Analyst, Ebrahim Fakir joins John Maytham to talk about the political grounds shifting in the City of Johannesburg

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

8 September 2022 3:51 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

SILENCED | Gauteng health bosses stopped Tembisa Hospital audit on the day of Babita Deokaran's murder

8 September 2022 3:29 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks joins to bring the latest development in the News24 investigation into the circumstances surrounding Babita Deokaran's murder.

Frank Drake has passed away but his equation for alien intelligence is more important than ever

7 September 2022 6:12 PM

Guest: David A. Rothery is professor of planetary geosciences at the Open University and he joins John to commemorate the US astrophysicist Frank Drake who came up with an equation to estimate – how many intelligent civilisations should there be in our galaxy right now?

Mango, SAA and the status of the airline industry

7 September 2022 5:36 PM

Guest: Managing Director of  Plane Talking, Linden Birns joins John Maytham to talk about the latest on Mango, SAA and South Africa's aviation industry

Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication

World

Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani

Local

How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented?

Local

EWN Highlights

