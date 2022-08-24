The New History of South Africa

Guest: The Tim Atkin Report has just been released and Duncan Savage joins John to discuss the inside track on some of the world's most important wine regions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: News24 editor, Adriaan Basson, speaks to John Maytham about the accusations that former President Jacob Zuma has made against News24 journalist Karyn Maughn and state advocate Billy Downer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Layton Beard is the Spokesperson for the Automobile Association, and he joins John to discuss Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s announcement of new driver’s licence cards.
Guest: The NGO co-founder and President of the African Chiropractic Federation, Dr Mufudzo Chihambakwe speaks to Johan Maytham about the impact of spinal related disorders on specifically people within the lower income bracket and what is being done to alleviate this medical burden.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dan Mofara a Research Officer at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) and he joins John to discuss the progress of the Electoral Amendment Bill.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jan de Koning is the editor of Rugby365, and he joins John to discuss the reported impending exit of South Afrian Rugby boss, Jurie RouxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Louise Schoonwinkel - Managing Director (MD) of Optimi HomeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Acclaimed author Dr Margie Orford joins John in studio after a visit to Cape Town for The Open Book Festival where she collaborated with Andrew Brown to discuss ‘power and justice’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) CEO Dr Simon StrachanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Political scientist Dr Guy Lamb joins John to engage with the difficult question of whether the DA march to Parliament to call for the removal Police Minister Bheki Cele may have an impact.