Our Burning Planet: The less obvious impact of Eskom’s power cuts on our lives

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF Zille described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA. 25 October 2022 6:47 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:38 PM
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the foc... 25 October 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
View all Politics
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China' Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Mon... 25 October 2022 4:15 PM
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government. 25 October 2022 6:34 AM
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People'... 24 October 2022 7:06 PM
View all Business
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October. 25 October 2022 4:03 PM
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
Why are long car journeys so 'boring' to children? Dr. Ruth Ogden joins John Maytham to talk about why long car journeys can be so excruciating for your kids. 25 October 2022 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine’s power stations last week. 24 October 2022 1:02 PM
View all World
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Our Burning Planet: The less obvious impact of Eskom’s power cuts on our lives

Our Burning Planet: The less obvious impact of Eskom’s power cuts on our lives

23 September 2022 1:54 PM

Guest: Daily Maverick Journalist Ethan van Diemen

Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis.  We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Rural KZN learners go into medical profession with suppport from a local foundation

25 October 2022 4:11 PM

Guest: Dr Gavin MacGregor, director of the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation in KwaZulu-Natal, which provides bursaries and mentorship to university students studying for a health science degree.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA refusal to consider EFF coalition

25 October 2022 3:27 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir is an acclaimed political Analyst, and he joins John to assess the DA’s refusal to consider an EFF Coalition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When is the old R200 note no longer legal tender?

25 October 2022 3:12 PM

Guest: Pearl Kgalegi is Head of Currency Mangement at SARB 

A listener emailed John with a question about the old R200. A retail store refused the note and shared that the store had issued a notification to their front-line staff that they will not be accepting them.   This brought the question. When is the R200 note (Cheetah series 2nd issue) no longer legal tender?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Haven says Daily Maverick piece on Mamre horses is way off the mark

25 October 2022 2:53 PM

Guest: Gillian McCulloch, the founder and chairperson of Tom Ro Haven about horses in Mamre up the West Coast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helen Zill explains why the DA will never work with the EFF

25 October 2022 2:44 PM

Guest: DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has said that the DA will never work with the 'racist' EFF. She joins John to explain why.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former presidents’ criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa

25 October 2022 2:23 PM

Guest: Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou joins John to discuss Jacob Zuma’s Saturday condemnation his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Birds of South Africa

25 October 2022 2:05 PM

Guest: Adam Riley joins John to discuss his book ‘Birds of South Africa’, which has been described as, ‘the definitive photographic guide to the amazing avifauna of South Africa’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Body neutrality – what is it and how can it lead to a more positive body image?

25 October 2022 1:46 PM

Guest: Viren Swami, is a Professor of Social Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University and he joins John to explain 'Body neutrality’.  What is it and how can we use it to create a more positive body image for ourselves?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ferial Haffajee ‘Days of Zondo. The fight for freedom from corruption’

24 October 2022 4:05 PM

Multi-award-winning South African editor and journalist Ferial Haffajee brings pertinent insights to President Ramaphosa's Sunday address on the State Capture Commission Report.   The recent launch of her collaboration with Ivor Chipkin ‘Days of Zondo. The fight for freedom from corruption’ has exposed intricate details of a dark and complex state capture network. A book with the power to drive public accountability - in a way that we can understand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Tory Leadership Race

24 October 2022 3:43 PM

Guest: Political commentator Gail Downey joins us to discuss Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to end his bid to return to power within months of being ousted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

Africa World

Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Business Local

'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 8:38 PM

MTBPS: Silver bullet expected from Godongwana to tackle Eskom debt

25 October 2022 7:39 PM

Presidency nods to entry and docking of superyacht owned by Russian tycoon

25 October 2022 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA