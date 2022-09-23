Load shedding - How is it making us stressed and depressed?

The return of load-shedding last week has been met with an array of emotions ranging from disillusionment to outrage. Psychiatrist Dr. Claire Lownie joins us to discuss the psychological impact of load shedding and the ways that we can manage them.