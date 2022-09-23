Mike Wills Book Review

Listen to a book review by Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary.
Destiny in the Desert: The Road to El Alamein: The Battle that Turned the Tide of World War II by Jonathan Dimbleby
Guest: EWN Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger joins me to chat more about it.
EWN Reporter joins John Maytham to discuss the development in the Section 194 Inquiry that resumed in Parliament today.
Guest: Tyrone Dobbin is The Managing Director of Sportingbet South Africa, and he joins us to assess whether the controls of the marketing of betting are adequate in South Africa.
Guest: Gary Scott, the CEO at KIA South Africa.
An estimated 440,000 illegally imported, used cars are travelling regularly on South African roads, costing the exchequer up to R8bn in lost taxes and posing a major risk to road safety. South Africa has strict control measures that should ensure only a limited number of legal used vehicle import permits are issued. Gary Scott joins John Maytham to chat more it.
Guest: Jasmine Opperman is a Security Consultant specializing in Extremism and Political Violence. She joins us to assess whether we should be concerned.
On Wednesday, the US Embassy issued an alert saying it has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg on Oct. 29.
Guest: John Dobson
A weekly conversation between John Maytham and Rebecca Davis covering the subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media.
Guest: Songezo Zibi is chair of the Rivonia Circle, and he gave a speech suggesting that South Africa needs a new leadership vision that is not premised on having the ANC at the helm. He joins John to lay out five goals that must be met if we are to determine our true social and moral contract.
Guest: FoodForward SA has created a petition to change regulations governing food donations. Andy du Plessis is the managing director of FoodForward and he joins John to explain.
Guest: human rights laywer, Gissou Nia, who is Director of the Strategic Litigation Project at the Washington-based Atlantic Council and an expert on Iran, about the ongoing protests in that country.
Guest: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium -Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. Acclaimed economist Dr Thabi Leoka she joins John to assess the degree to which it has addressed the critical factors surrounding fiscal and economic sustainability in South Africa.