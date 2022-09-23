Mike Wills Book Review

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa' The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting. 27 October 2022 10:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with condition... 27 October 2022 5:46 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023 After a three-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back! 27 October 2022 9:10 AM
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style. 27 October 2022 7:27 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 27 October 2022 9:14 AM
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick. 26 October 2022 10:39 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Mike Wills Book Review

Mike Wills Book Review

23 September 2022 2:39 PM

Listen to a book review by Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary.



Non - Fiction

Destiny in the Desert: The Road to El Alamein: The Battle that Turned the Tide of World War II by Jonathan Dimbleby


Section 194 Inquiry

27 October 2022 3:27 PM

Guest: EWN Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger joins me to chat more about it.

EWN Reporter joins John Maytham to discuss the development in the Section 194 Inquiry that resumed in Parliament today.

The Bookie's take on gambling

27 October 2022 3:22 PM

Guest: Tyrone Dobbin is The Managing Director of Sportingbet South Africa, and he joins us to assess whether the controls of the marketing of betting are adequate in South Africa. 

LEGAL CAR IMPORTS COST SARS UP TO 8 BILLION RAND

27 October 2022 3:10 PM

Guest: Gary Scott, the CEO at KIA South Africa.  

An estimated 440,000 illegally imported, used cars are travelling regularly on South African roads, costing the exchequer up to R8bn in lost taxes and posing a major risk to road safety. South Africa has strict control measures that should ensure only a limited number of legal used vehicle import permits are issued.  Gary Scott joins John Maytham to chat more it.

The US Terror Alert

27 October 2022 2:42 PM

Guest: Jasmine Opperman is a Security Consultant specializing in Extremism and Political Violence.  She joins us to assess whether we should be concerned.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy issued an alert saying it has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg on Oct. 29.

United Rugby Championship

27 October 2022 2:26 PM

Guest: John Dobson

PLAN B with Rebecca Davis

27 October 2022 2:07 PM

A weekly conversation between John Maytham and Rebecca Davis covering the subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media.

Five things SA must urgently do to achieve sustainable leadership renewal

27 October 2022 1:36 PM

Guest: Songezo Zibi is chair of the Rivonia Circle, and he gave a speech suggesting that South Africa needs a new leadership vision that is not premised on having the ANC at the helm. He joins John to lay out five goals that must be met if we are to determine our true social and moral contract.

Food Forward

26 October 2022 4:15 PM

Guest: FoodForward SA has created a petition to change regulations governing food donations. Andy du Plessis is the managing director of FoodForward and he joins John to explain.

Iran protests on day-40 since Mahsa Amini's death

26 October 2022 3:43 PM

Guest: human rights laywer, Gissou Nia, who is Director of the Strategic Litigation Project at the Washington-based Atlantic Council and an expert on Iran, about the ongoing protests in that country.

The Medium Term Budget

26 October 2022 3:23 PM

Guest: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium -Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. Acclaimed economist Dr Thabi Leoka she joins John to assess the degree to which it has addressed the critical factors surrounding fiscal and economic sustainability in South Africa.  

Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'

Business Local

Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

World

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

Business Local Politics

Politics

Local

Another Eskom bailout will have to be conditional, says Godongwana

27 October 2022 8:21 PM

Parliament fire: Deputy secretary Tyawa suspended to begin probe

27 October 2022 7:52 PM

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 7:05 PM

