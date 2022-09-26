How far can protests in Iran go to provoke women’s liberation?

Guest:
Dr. Ayesha Omar is a Senior Political Lecturer at Wits and much of her research aims to contribute to an understanding of non-western traditions of political theory. Her main research interests include Comparative Political Theory, Islamic Political Thought, African Political Thought.
Guest: Dr Gavin MacGregor, director of the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation in KwaZulu-Natal, which provides bursaries and mentorship to university students studying for a health science degree.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ebrahim Fakir is an acclaimed political Analyst, and he joins John to assess the DA’s refusal to consider an EFF Coalition.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pearl Kgalegi is Head of Currency Mangement at SARB
A listener emailed John with a question about the old R200. A retail store refused the note and shared that the store had issued a notification to their front-line staff that they will not be accepting them. This brought the question. When is the R200 note (Cheetah series 2nd issue) no longer legal tender?
Guest: Gillian McCulloch, the founder and chairperson of Tom Ro Haven about horses in Mamre up the West Coast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has said that the DA will never work with the 'racist' EFF. She joins John to explain why.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou joins John to discuss Jacob Zuma’s Saturday condemnation his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adam Riley joins John to discuss his book ‘Birds of South Africa’, which has been described as, ‘the definitive photographic guide to the amazing avifauna of South Africa’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Viren Swami, is a Professor of Social Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University and he joins John to explain 'Body neutrality’. What is it and how can we use it to create a more positive body image for ourselves?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Multi-award-winning South African editor and journalist Ferial Haffajee brings pertinent insights to President Ramaphosa's Sunday address on the State Capture Commission Report. The recent launch of her collaboration with Ivor Chipkin ‘Days of Zondo. The fight for freedom from corruption’ has exposed intricate details of a dark and complex state capture network. A book with the power to drive public accountability - in a way that we can understand.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Political commentator Gail Downey joins us to discuss Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to end his bid to return to power within months of being ousted.LISTEN TO PODCAST