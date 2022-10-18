Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Today at 11:30
Understanding Stuttering {ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Heather Wilkinson - Speech therapist at Speak Easy
Today at 15:20
Drones and war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
The Sasol/Arcelor Mittal plan for carbon capture green technology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Wikus van Niekerk
Today at 16:20
Murder of Joburg Sex Workers Show Why SA Must Urgently Decriminalise the Trade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Amanda Gouws
Today at 16:33
United Rugby Championship: Stormers coach John Dobson explains that there is no need to panic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson
Today at 17:05
Top breast cancer surgeon quits Helen Joseph Hospital, and volunteers follow suit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Carol Ann Benn
Latest Local
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls for nominations to honour exceptional citizens Mayor of the City of Cape Town is calling on citizens for nominations for individuals to be acknowledged with Civic Honours in 202... 20 October 2022 9:27 AM
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
Nothing wrong with aggressive transformation: EE expert Lester Kiewit speaks to Marleen Potgieter - director at Equity Works about employment equity targets for companies. 20 October 2022 8:54 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike Lester Kiewit speaks to Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general, about the Transnet strike. 20 October 2022 6:19 AM
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures. 20 October 2022 5:37 AM
View all Business
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour. 20 October 2022 9:01 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Liz Truss

Liz Truss

18 October 2022 1:54 PM

Guest: UK Correspondent Kay Oliver joins John to discuss the current political situation that British Prime Minister Liz Truss find herself in.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Stellenbosch won’t shed any tears for Markus Jooste, as Rupert’s premonition comes true

19 October 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: According to News 24 assistant editor for investigations, Pieter du  Toit, is of the opinion that Markus Jooste craved the acceptance of the  Stellenbosch elite BUT that they won’t shed a tear after the raid on Tuesday which saw more than R1.2 billion worth of assets seized.   

ZUMA

19 October 2022 3:23 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

Police Mental Health

19 October 2022 3:12 PM

Guest: Richard Mamabolo is the Media and Communication Officer for POPCRU and he joins John to discuss the urgent need for support for police officers and their mental health.

The Pensions Fund Adjudicator Report

19 October 2022 2:56 PM

Guest: Muvhango Lukhaimane who is the Pensions Fund Adjudicator joins John to discuss the

2021/22 integrated report released on Tuesday.

Sharenting

19 October 2022 2:36 PM

Guest: Is our propensity for sharing every detail of our lives - and the lives of our kids - putting ourselves, our friends and family, and even our employers and colleagues at risk? Cybersecurity Specialist at Mimecast Brian Pinnock joins John Maytham to chat more about it. 

SARS to implement new online travel declaration

19 October 2022 2:07 PM

Guest: the Tourism Business Council of SA's CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about plans by SARS to implement a new online form for travellers to declare goods and pay tax. 

The Ministerial Handbook

19 October 2022 1:55 PM

Guest: Daily Maverick journalist, Marianne Merten, about the public outrage over perks and luxuries afforded to government ministers in the now withdrawn 2022 Ministerial Handbook.

Hate speech bill will have chilling effect on free speech and could be used to silence political opponents

19 October 2022 1:35 PM

Guest: Tyla Dallas is The Manager of Constitutional Programmes at the FW de Klerk Foundation, and she joins John to discuss her article published in the Daily Maverick ‘Hate speech bill will have chilling effect on free speech and could be used to silence political opponents’.

Concerns over SA fuel security

18 October 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: Kevin Baart, head of strategic projects and regulation at the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia), about concerns over South Africa's fuel security.

Phala Phala saga: Independent panel probing allegations against Ramaphosa starts on Wednesday

18 October 2022 3:20 PM

Guest: Lindsay Dentlinger

Trending

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Business

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike

Business

EWN Highlights

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

Tigray peace talks in South Africa on 24 October: Ethiopia govt

20 October 2022 10:41 AM

DBE looking at measures to deal with power & water cuts during matric exams

20 October 2022 10:23 AM

