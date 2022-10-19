Police Mental Health

Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:20
SAHRC hearings into lockdown land related violations
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zona Morton
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Boss | First caller on CapeTalk
Today at 08:07
Are companies meeting EE targets?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene Potgieter - Director at Equity Works
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town- Art Deco Walking Tour
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre van Graan
Today at 09:15
Mayor calls for Civic Honours nominations
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:40
Independent Power Producers sign Eskom Deal
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sharief Harris - Head Of Development at Red Rocket South Africa
Today at 09:50
DW
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:05
Feasibility of Cape Town’s Plan to Limit Load Shedding Will Come Down to Data
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Roger Hislop - Energy Management Systems Executive at Cbi
Today at 10:30
Bianca Del Rio
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bianca Del Rio
Today at 10:55
Shelter Indaba & the scourge of GBV
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Today at 11:05
Sober October: The best tips on how to take a break from alcohol [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Today at 11:30
Understanding Stuttering {ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Heather Wilkinson - Speech therapist at Speak Easy
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial Judge Piet Koen has requested that any parties who want to give an argument about his recusal in former president Jacob Zuma's arm... 19 October 2022 6:52 PM
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers. 19 October 2022 6:22 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
Collector buys unopened Apple iPhone 1 for R700 000 at auction Someone just paid US$39 000 for a piece of tech history. 19 October 2022 1:33 PM
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August. 19 October 2022 9:48 AM
View all Business
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others. 19 October 2022 2:27 PM
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC). 19 October 2022 1:31 PM
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism. 19 October 2022 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Police Mental Health

Police Mental Health

19 October 2022 3:12 PM

Guest: Richard Mamabolo is the Media and Communication Officer for POPCRU and he joins John to discuss the urgent need for support for police officers and their mental health.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Stellenbosch won’t shed any tears for Markus Jooste, as Rupert’s premonition comes true

19 October 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: According to News 24 assistant editor for investigations, Pieter du  Toit, is of the opinion that Markus Jooste craved the acceptance of the  Stellenbosch elite BUT that they won’t shed a tear after the raid on Tuesday which saw more than R1.2 billion worth of assets seized.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ZUMA

19 October 2022 3:23 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Pensions Fund Adjudicator Report

19 October 2022 2:56 PM

Guest: Muvhango Lukhaimane who is the Pensions Fund Adjudicator joins John to discuss the

2021/22 integrated report released on Tuesday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sharenting

19 October 2022 2:36 PM

Guest: Is our propensity for sharing every detail of our lives - and the lives of our kids - putting ourselves, our friends and family, and even our employers and colleagues at risk? Cybersecurity Specialist at Mimecast Brian Pinnock joins John Maytham to chat more about it. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS to implement new online travel declaration

19 October 2022 2:07 PM

Guest: the Tourism Business Council of SA's CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about plans by SARS to implement a new online form for travellers to declare goods and pay tax. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Ministerial Handbook

19 October 2022 1:55 PM

Guest: Daily Maverick journalist, Marianne Merten, about the public outrage over perks and luxuries afforded to government ministers in the now withdrawn 2022 Ministerial Handbook.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hate speech bill will have chilling effect on free speech and could be used to silence political opponents

19 October 2022 1:35 PM

Guest: Tyla Dallas is The Manager of Constitutional Programmes at the FW de Klerk Foundation, and she joins John to discuss her article published in the Daily Maverick ‘Hate speech bill will have chilling effect on free speech and could be used to silence political opponents’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerns over SA fuel security

18 October 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: Kevin Baart, head of strategic projects and regulation at the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia), about concerns over South Africa's fuel security.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Phala Phala saga: Independent panel probing allegations against Ramaphosa starts on Wednesday

18 October 2022 3:20 PM

Guest: Lindsay Dentlinger

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Business

'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst

Politics Opinion Business

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

Lesufi criticises govt officials for abandoning Percy Qoboza memorial lecture

20 October 2022 7:05 AM

Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes

20 October 2022 5:38 AM

Malawi finds mass grave of suspected Ethiopian migrants

19 October 2022 7:55 PM

