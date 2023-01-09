Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Stuart Theobald is chairperson of a research-led consulting house Intellidex and he joins Mike to discuss the opinion laid down in his Business Day article, ‘Eskom’s renewable energy shocker’. If we hope to restore optimism, we need a serious and credible plan for the grid.
Guest: Food editor Tony Jackman joins John to chat about the use of air fryers.
Guest: Lukas Muntingh ,Associate Professor and ACJR Project Coordinator at UWC joins John to chat about the if we still need a police minister
Guest: Bernadette Wicks | Reporter at EWN
Guest: Craig Ray is The Sports Editor at The Daily Maverick and he joins John to discuss the claim by former Springbok Captain Wynand Claassen that the stadium is a heritage site.
Guest: Puke Maserumule specializes in all aspects of labour and employment law and general litigation and he joins John to answer the question the impact of load shedding. For those that are paid by the hour, how should they measure the hours without power?
Guest: Dr Ross Tucker joins John to discuss theThe Rugby Football Union (RFU) decision to lower the legal tackle height in the community game to the waistline from July 1, 2023.
Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Guest: Andrew Thompson joins John to chat more about the banks charging as high as R50 for instant payments to other banks.
Guest: Jonathan Martin joins John from legendary Jack Hammer Band led by the late Piet Botha. He unfortunately passed away, but the remaining guys have gone on to record and new album in his honour that they will launch in Cape Town with shows on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of Feb.