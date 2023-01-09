Eskom’s renewable energy shocker

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Advice: Family Matters: What now for matrics? (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ingrid van der Merwe
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW Bob the turtle's release
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Talitha Noble
Today at 14:50
Music - Anica Kiana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anica Kiana Musician
Today at 15:20
Binge-eating disorder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Jenkins
Today at 15:40
Power cuts in South Africa are playing havoc with the country’s water system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anja du Plessis
Today at 15:50
Cape Town electric bus roll out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The Electoral Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 16:33
Dog Walking
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary Puppins
Today at 17:05
Will the ANC derail the energy plan this time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:20
Cadre Deployment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
‘We can’t be used as a scapegoat to balance the books,’ UCT AU plans wage strike The University of Cape Town’s Academics Union (AU) plans to engage in strike action for the first time ever. 24 January 2023 10:17 AM
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relati... 24 January 2023 8:50 AM
Is the ANC binning plans to devolve passenger rail to City of Cape Town? Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on the President to confirm whether the ANC plans to devolve the running of passenger rail. 24 January 2023 7:48 AM
'Life without load shedding... it'll take 2 years IF we do EVERYTHING right' Energy expert Chris Yelland tries to give us answers about when load shedding will end. Is there light at the end of this one? 24 January 2023 7:32 AM
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy. 23 January 2023 11:19 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace Bruce Whitfield speaks to Youtuber, Dan Mace. 23 January 2023 6:44 PM
'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 23 January 2023 6:06 PM
SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini from the SPCA rescued pit bulls and saved many furry lives. Learn how to work with animals just like him. 24 January 2023 11:28 AM
Are your sneakers walking and talking? Experts share tips for squeaky sneakers Liezel van der Westhuizen shares experts tips with Africa Melane to stop sneakers from squeaking...it's not Q20 or silicone spray. 24 January 2023 8:49 AM
Praise and applause for the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s AGT All Stars performance The group from Limpopo took to the 'America’s Got Talent All Stars' stage on Monday, performing one of their original songs, 'We W... 24 January 2023 8:22 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly. 24 January 2023 10:59 AM
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages. 24 January 2023 10:45 AM
Trump prepares to ditch his OWN social media platform to return to Twitter Trump versus Twitter returns. 24 January 2023 9:47 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Eskom’s renewable energy shocker

Eskom’s renewable energy shocker

9 January 2023 2:07 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

Stuart Theobald is chairperson of a research-led consulting house Intellidex and he joins Mike to discuss the opinion laid down in his Business Day article, ‘Eskom’s renewable energy shocker’. If we hope to restore optimism, we need a serious and credible plan for the grid.


Airfryers

23 January 2023 4:10 PM

Guest: Food editor Tony Jackman joins John to chat about the use of air fryers.

Do we still need a police minister?

23 January 2023 3:31 PM

Guest: Lukas Muntingh ,Associate Professor and ACJR Project Coordinator at UWC joins John to chat about the if we still need a police minister

DA, ANC High Court battle over cadre deployment policy

23 January 2023 3:19 PM

Guest: Bernadette Wicks | Reporter at EWN

The Newlands Rugby Stadium

23 January 2023 2:56 PM

Guest: Craig Ray is The Sports Editor at The Daily Maverick and he joins John to discuss the claim by former Springbok Captain Wynand Claassen that the stadium is a heritage site.

Load Shedding and Employment Law

23 January 2023 2:38 PM

Guest: Puke Maserumule specializes in all aspects of labour and employment law and general litigation and he joins John to answer the question the impact of load shedding. For those that are paid by the hour, how should they measure the hours without power? 

RFU's new rugby tackle laws

23 January 2023 2:24 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker joins John to discuss theThe Rugby Football Union (RFU) decision to lower the legal tackle height in the community game to the waistline from July 1, 2023. 

Developments in the Eskom crisis

23 January 2023 2:10 PM

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

Banks still charge up to R50 for instant payments, this collectively costs millions for South Africans

23 January 2023 1:36 PM

Guest: Andrew Thompson joins John to chat more about the banks charging as high as R50 for instant payments to other banks. 

Jack Hammer

20 January 2023 4:09 PM

Guest: Jonathan Martin joins John from legendary Jack Hammer Band led by the late Piet Botha. He unfortunately passed away, but the remaining guys have gone on to record and new album in his honour that they will launch in Cape Town with shows on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of Feb.

When will electric busses hit the Cape Town roads?

20 January 2023 3:24 PM
[WATER DISRUPTION] Bellville, Brackenfell, Goodwood (and other areas) affected

Lifestyle

EU, NATO squeeze Germany to allow Leapord 2 tank deliveries to Ukraine

World

Eskom board and CEO De Ruyter to face Scopa amid power crisis

Local

Committee deciding course on witnesses who declined Mkhwebane request to testify

24 January 2023 12:17 PM

Nyanga police investigating two separate Browns Farm murders in one day

24 January 2023 11:54 AM

Law Society of SA condemns murder of eSwatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko

24 January 2023 11:32 AM

