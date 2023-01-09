Cabinet reshuffle: A heavy broom is needed to sweep out ANC's old guard

Guest: Hlengani Mathebula is the Executive Director at Ignite Africa Advisory Group. He joins Mike to explain his opinion that ‘a heavy broom is needed to sweep out ANC's old guard’.
Guest: Jonathan Martin joins John from legendary Jack Hammer Band led by the late Piet Botha. He unfortunately passed away, but the remaining guys have gone on to record and new album in his honour that they will launch in Cape Town with shows on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of Feb.
Guest: Ricky Schroeder
Guest: Prof Phillip Strydom from the department of animal sciences at Stellenbosch joins John to break the news that South Africa's first steak audit has failed the retail tenderness test.
Listen to a book review by John Maytham and share his passion for all things literary.
FICTION
The Axe Woman Hakan Nesser
Bournville Jonathan Coe
NON - FICTION
Boy Friends by Michael Pedersen
Birds and Us Tim Birkhead
Guest: Renowned Radio Presenter Shiloh Noone joins John to consider the legacy of Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He died at the age of 81 on the 18th of January.
Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Daily Maverick Journalist Don Pinnock joins John to discuss an article that he has written about the fate of thousands of captive lions in SA.
Guest: Tinus Booysen joins John to discuss the progress of a project that is investigating and advancing the feasibility of an electric minibus taxi in South African conditions by testing production vehicles in South Africa this year.
Guest: The four-day work week is catching the imagination of innovative employers around the world and Director of Stellenbosch Business School Prof Mark Smith joins John to explain why he feels that there is a lot to be gained by adopting this global trend in South Africa.
Guest: John is joined by Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett The High Commissioner of New Zealand to discuss the sudden news that Jacinda Ardern will be stepping down as Prime Minister.