Why do Harry and Meghan wind us all up this way?

In their prolonged campaign to tell their story — and to present themselves as victims of the British royal family Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have in the last two years revealed many secrets. Jamie Elkon is clinical psychologist and he joins us to consider why exactly the public is so interested.