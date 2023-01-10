Fears of AI-fuelled Chatbots like ChatGPT can promote plagiarism

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
How matrics can become economically productive Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, an... 21 January 2023 10:50 AM
Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss ways matriculants can branch out into the adu... 21 January 2023 10:04 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support All the news you need to know. 20 January 2023 2:45 PM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace Clarence Ford finds out more about the government’s Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupati... 20 January 2023 7:46 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
How to cope in a toxic work environment Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments. 21 January 2023 7:10 AM
Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89 The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in December 20 January 2023 4:10 PM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Fears of AI-fuelled Chatbots like ChatGPT can promote plagiarism

Fears of AI-fuelled Chatbots like ChatGPT can promote plagiarism

10 January 2023 2:35 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak


Jack Hammer

20 January 2023 4:09 PM

Guest: Jonathan Martin joins John from legendary Jack Hammer Band led by the late Piet Botha. He unfortunately passed away, but the remaining guys have gone on to record and new album in his honour that they will launch in Cape Town with shows on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of Feb.

When will electric busses hit the Cape Town roads?

20 January 2023 3:24 PM
# An hour with Ricky Shroeder

20 January 2023 3:08 PM

Guest: Ricky Shroeder

Love meat tender? That's tough luck, because most SA beef is chewy, scientists find.

20 January 2023 2:59 PM

Guest: Prof Phillip Strydom from the department of animal sciences at Stellenbosch joins John to break the news that South Africa's first steak audit has failed the retail tenderness test.

John Maytham Book Review

20 January 2023 2:48 PM

Listen to a book review by John Maytham and share his passion for all things literary.



FICTION

The Axe Woman Hakan Nesser

Bournville Jonathan Coe



NON - FICTION

Boy Friends by Michael Pedersen

Birds and Us Tim Birkhead

In memory of David Crosby

20 January 2023 2:23 PM

Guest: Renowned Radio Presenter Shiloh Noone joins John to consider the legacy of Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He died at the age of 81 on the 18th of January. 

Our Burning Planet: Bones of contention – fate of thousands of captive lions in SA depends on implementation of government report findings

20 January 2023 2:00 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis.  We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Daily Maverick Journalist Don Pinnock joins John to discuss an article that he has written about the fate of thousands of captive lions in SA.

Electric Taxis

20 January 2023 1:43 PM

Guest: Tinus Booysen joins John to discuss the progress of a project that is investigating and advancing the feasibility of an electric minibus taxi in South African conditions by testing production vehicles in South Africa this year. 

Lifestyle Four-day work week — yes please!

19 January 2023 4:22 PM

Guest: The four-day work week is catching the imagination of innovative employers around the world and Director of Stellenbosch Business School Prof Mark Smith joins John to explain why he feels that there is a lot to be gained by adopting this global trend in South Africa.  

The legacy of New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

19 January 2023 4:14 PM

Guest: John is joined by Dr Emma Dunlop-Bennett The High Commissioner of New Zealand to discuss the sudden news that Jacinda Ardern will be stepping down as Prime Minister.

South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

Local

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Lifestyle

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

3 dead, including baby, in N1 De Doorns accident

22 January 2023 12:34 PM

'If only govt could be told to respect people,' Zuma at Isandlwana commemoration

22 January 2023 9:16 AM

Mantashe on ANC FS: Ill-discipline dearly costing the province

21 January 2023 5:50 PM

