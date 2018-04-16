Bird Club ‘Hacked’

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Air passenger from South Africa reveals she walked through Heathrow in 10 minutes with NO checks despite mutant strain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sharon Feinstein - from Islington, North London
Today at 15:40
Dis-Chem Brain of 702
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Four young children die after falling into hole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Yozi - Ward 39 Concillor
Today at 15:50
Analyst warn that by-elections postponement could have a negative impact on this year's local government polls
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 16:05
Trump's impeachment trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 16:10
Gauteng doctors demand their salaries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nkateko Mnisi
Today at 16:20
Jessie Duarte: "Testimony at Zondo Commission is an onslaught against the People"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - associate professor in public law at the UCT and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group
Today at 16:20
The effects of load shedding on small businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Angelo Zachariades, Owner of Mozambik Menlyn
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Tesla and Bitcoin
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Rugby authorities grapple with concussion conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
Today at 17:05
The latest regarding vaccines for Covid-19 in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
The current state of the country’s vaccination programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Helen Rees is Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Residents association Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens in the North West took matters into their own hands, and got court’s blessing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 17:20
An Australian mining magnate dealt legal smackdown by the South African legal system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 17:45
The Crested Honey Buzzard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trevor Hardaker
Today at 17:53
Learners struggling emotionally, academically and socially during the pandemic in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dean McCoubrey , South Africa's leading Digital Life Skills expert
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
South Africa 2021 economic outlook & preview of State of the nation address by the president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
South Africa’s Skynamo Acquires mSeller, a Leading Mobile Sales Application in the United Kingdom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies - Founder and CIO of FinFind
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Finfind
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Bird Club ‘Hacked’

Bird Club ‘Hacked’

16 April 2018 3:53 PM

Guest: Johan Schlebusch, Vice-chair: Cape Bird Club


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Domestic workers to be aligned with national minimum wage at next review

10 February 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Gabriella Razzano | Independent Consultant and Founding Director of OpenUp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?

9 February 2021 5:48 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?

9 February 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Vicky Baillie | Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The re-opening of the wine industry in SA

9 February 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Ken Forrester | Ken Forrester Wines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty

9 February 2021 4:56 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links

9 February 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Fisseha Mekuria | Dr Mekuria: Chief Researcher of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday

9 February 2021 3:35 PM

Guest: Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh

8 February 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination

8 February 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Mark Heywood Editor at Maverick Citizen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'

8 February 2021 5:26 PM

guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

