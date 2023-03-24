Guest: Professor Wikus van Niekerk is The Dean of Engineering at Stellenbosch University and he joins Africa to assess government plans to send engineering and architecture students to Cuba for training.
Guest: Ziggy Alberts has arrived in SA for his 2023 REWIND TOUR, with the first show kicking off in CAPE TOWN at the Old Biscuit Mill, tomorrow (Wed 5 April).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mkhwebane could not continue with her testimony on Monday because her legal team was not present at the impeachment inquiry due to the non-payment of fees. Executive director of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution Lawson Naidoo joins John to discuss the dilemma left to the committee looking into her fitness to hold office considering Mkhwebane entitlement to full legal representation in the hearings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Environmental nano-chemist at UWC Professor Leslie Petrik joins us to discuss a new study that tracked the increase of marine pollution along the Cape Peninsula coastline to find that medicines consumed by humans ended up contaminating marine life and cycled back through the food they consumed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Harrison, is the executive director of the DG Murray Trust and he joins John to discuss an advocacy campaign that is being run by several NGOs to persuade the big food retail chains in South Africa to reduce their prices on 10 key foods by one-fifth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews joins John to discuss The Strand Street Quarry Project. The city is in the process of developing a conceptual vision for the approximately four-hectare quarry, which they anticipate will be a community sporting area with heritage and tourist amenities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: EWN Reporter Ntuthuzelo Nene joins John to discuss today’s official reopening of The Nyanga to Langa section of Cape Town's Central Line.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: An article in the Daily Maverick by Onke Ngcuka drew John’s attention to a pilot project that has taken off in the informal settlement of Melusi, in Pretoria East. Professor Willie Cronje from The Wits University School of Electrical & Information Engineering explains the potential of the ‘power brick’ that he created to provide electricity to a shack that had no electricity for approximately five years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Deputy Federal Chairperson of the DA Solly Malatsi
Solly Malatsi joins John to consider ongoing debates since the re-election of John Steenhuisen last weekend. What is the relevance of race in the criteria for the selection of South African political party leader?
Guest: Stormers coach John Dobson joins John to reflect on the Stormers victory this past weekend against Harlequins which saw them successfully secure their place in the quarter finals of the Champions Cup and on springbok superstar Pieter Steph du Toit’s return.LISTEN TO PODCAST