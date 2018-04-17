Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
Air passenger from South Africa reveals she walked through Heathrow in 10 minutes with NO checks despite mutant strain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Sharon Feinstein - from Islington, North London
Sharon Feinstein - from Islington, North London
Today at 15:40
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Four young children die after falling into hole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Khaya Yozi - Ward 39 Concillor
Khaya Yozi - Ward 39 Concillor
Today at 15:50
Analyst warn that by-elections postponement could have a negative impact on this year's local government polls
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Sanusha Naidu
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 16:05
Trump's impeachment trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 16:10
Gauteng doctors demand their salaries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Nkateko Mnisi
Dr Nkateko Mnisi
Today at 16:20
Jessie Duarte: "Testimony at Zondo Commission is an onslaught against the People"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Richard Calland - associate professor in public law at the UCT and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group
Richard Calland - associate professor in public law at the UCT and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group
Today at 16:20
The effects of load shedding on small businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Angelo Zachariades, Owner of Mozambik Menlyn
Angelo Zachariades, Owner of Mozambik Menlyn
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Tesla and Bitcoin
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Rugby authorities grapple with concussion conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
Dr Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
Today at 17:05
The latest regarding vaccines for Covid-19 in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
The current state of the country’s vaccination programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Prof Helen Rees is Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand
Prof Helen Rees is Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Residents association Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens in the North West took matters into their own hands, and got court’s blessing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 17:20
An Australian mining magnate dealt legal smackdown by the South African legal system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 17:45
The Crested Honey Buzzard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Trevor Hardaker
Trevor Hardaker
Today at 17:53
Learners struggling emotionally, academically and socially during the pandemic in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dean McCoubrey , South Africa's leading Digital Life Skills expert
Dean McCoubrey , South Africa's leading Digital Life Skills expert
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
South Africa 2021 economic outlook & preview of State of the nation address by the president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
South Africa’s Skynamo Acquires mSeller, a Leading Mobile Sales Application in the United Kingdom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies - Founder and CIO of FinFind
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Darlene Menzies - Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Finfind
Darlene Menzies - Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Finfind
